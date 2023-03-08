From Aarya to Queen to Piku to Thappad, celebrate Women's Day by watching women-centric content on Amazon Fire TV

Over the last few years, the Indian entertainment industry has produced a number of masterpieces that address women’s status in society. These content make a strong social statement and raise important questions related to women. And not just films or shows, the recent alignment of match fees for International women cricket players with those for their male counterparts is a big win in itself.

Amazon Fire TV, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, has specially curated a selection of contemporary and evergreen content that celebrate women. They are a mix of different content types handpicked from various OTT platforms like SonyLIV, Zee5, Prime Video, Jio Cinema, EROS NOW, SunNXT, Hoichoi and more.

Here are a few recommendations for inspirational content made about women that you can celebrate with.

Live Content

Who says sports are just for men? Women’s sports are equally exciting and inspiring, and what better way to celebrate Women’s Day than to watch women sports events live on TV?

· Women’s Premier League- Jio Cinema

· IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships 2022 – SonyLIV

2. Bollywood Movies

From thrillers, to comedy and biopics, these are our top picks from the many classics that Bollywood has to offer.

· Thappad (2020) – Prime Video

· Queen (2013) – Netflix

· Naam Shabana (2017) – Voot

· Piku (2015) – SonyLIV

· Saand Ki Aankh (2019) – Zee5

3. Regional Titles

While Bollywood films have made their mark, the regional movie industries have also been producing some gems of their own.

· Awe (2018) (Telugu)- Disney+ Hotstar

· Anandi Gopal(2019) (Marathi)- Zee5

· Ponmagal Vandhal (2020) (Tamil) – SunNXT

· Uyare (2019) (Malayalam)- Netflix

· Ghare Baire (1984) (Bengali) – Amazon Prime

4. TV Shows

If you are looking for a series to binge-watch, then check out these awesome TV Shows with badass women in the lead.

· Maharani (2021- present)- SonyLIV

· Four More Shots Please! (2019 – 2022) – Prime Video

· Aarya (2020 – present) – Disney+ Hotstar

· Bombay Begums (2021- present)- Netflix

· Kaafir (2019 – present) – Zee5

While one day in a year is not enough to match the infinite achievements and successes of women around the world, here’s hoping these contents are a gentle reminder to appreciate and celebrate the women every single day like Alexa does. Tap on the Alexa icon on your Fire TV remote and say “Alexa, who is the inspiring woman of the day?” for daily inspiration.

