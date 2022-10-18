Changing the world’s view of Hindi cinema, the late legendary star Om Puri’s role in building up the parallel space for meaningful cinema entertained movie lovers for over four decades. The veteran star is very well known for his subtle dialogue delivery and continues to live on with his work and legacy that is inspiring new-age actors. Bringing the utmost conviction to every character he played, the late actor was considered to be one of the pillars of the art-house movement in Hindi cinema. There is no denying the fact that Om Puri conveyed more with his subtle gestures than others did with reams of dialogues. On the occasion of his 72nd birth anniversary, let’s take a walk down memory lane of some of the best roles he ever played:

Aakrosh

Based on the true incident, this 1980 Govind Nihalani’s directorial is honestly a masterclass in the art of silence. Awarding Om Puri his first Filmfare award, Aakrosh is the best example of an actor speaking out loud with his gestures. Throughout the movie, Puri almost had no lines but his impressively expressive eyes emote everything that the character feels.

Arohan

Considered the breakthrough for Om Puri’s acting career, this Shyam Benegal 1982 piece of work made the actor look so appealing as an anguished farmer that the Government of India also felicitated him with the National Award. Penned by Shama Zaidi, Arohan also featured Pankaj Kapur in a prominent role.

Ardh Satya

Well, the 80s was Om Puri’s era when the collaboration of Govind Nihalani and Om Puri spread their magic on the big screen. This Nihalani 1983 directorial was once again successful in making Om Puri bag another National award. Apart from the late actor, the movie featured Amrish Puri, Naseeruddin Shah, and Smita Patil in the prominent role.

Chachi 420

Apart from impressing the audience with his intense and anguished characters, Om Puri entered the comedy genre with absolute authority. After Kundan Shah’s cult favourite Jane Bhi Do Yaaro, the versatile actor made the audience laugh out loud with his perfect comic timing in Kamal Haasan’s directorial and starrer Chachi 420.

Hera Pheri

Well, this much-loved movie needs no new introduction. Starring Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, filmmaker Priyadarshan’s Hera Pheri is incomplete without Om Puri’s character of an angry and hapless man seeking to recover his money from Shyam.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.