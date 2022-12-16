Salman Khan‘s most popular non-fiction television reality show, Bigg Boss has been an epicenter of all drama, comedy, and a lot of entertainment that has always made headlines. Well-studded with a lot of ups and downs, the house of Bigg Boss has Salman Khan as a competent host who has always stood with the right one. Currently running in its 16th season, the show has paved a long journey on television that brought some really unforgettable moments that are always engraved in the hearts of the audience.

Salman Khan brings a special gift for Abdu Rozik

This moment was captured in Bigg Boss 16 when Salman Khan brought gifts for Abdu Rozik. Abdu’s joy knew no limits as he jumped for joy when he opened the box and saw small dumbbells. The episode further saw the fun and cute moments as Salman khan pulled the legs of Abdu saying suggesting that he should work out in order to impress the show’s attractive female cast members. This is the incident that makes us look at some other moments when Salman Khan won the hearts.

Salman Khan cleans the house

This was the incident of Bigg Boss season 13 that totally left the contestant and the audience in absolute shock when Salman Khan himself stepped into the house to clean the filth of the contestants. He was seen cleaning the kitchen utensils and bathroom. This has put the contestants in absolute disgrace as they were seen apologizing to the superstar.

Salman Khan pays tribute to late Sidharth Shukla

This is a scene of Bigg Boss 15 when the superstar Salman Khan paid a tribute to the late actor Sidharth Shukla who was the winner of Bigg Boss 13. While the show started with Salman Khan delivering an emotional speech for the late actor Sidharth Shukla and was seen saying “The irreplaceable Sidharth Shukla.”

Imam saying ‘Time Out’ to Salman Khan

This was probably the most shocking moment in season 6 when Imam Siddiqui asked Salman Khan to “Time Out” during their conversation. It was when Imam was asked to designate one of his fellow contestants, who had ignored Salman’s repeated reminders, which irritated him. But it was when Imam said ‘Time Out’ to Salman that he lost his cool And then the way Salman slammed the designer right there and then made him say sorry again and again.

Salman Khan counseling Rashami Desai

This moment was captured in season 13 when Salman Khan himself entered the house to console Rashami Desai. When Salman Khan revealed that Arhaan Khan, it went painfully for Rashami to handle that truth while she had accepted his proposal. This made Salman enter the house and was seen hugging and counseling her.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.