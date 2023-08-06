Bollywood inspires people of all ages. Not just the stories narrated by the industry using creative whims but also the roles portrayed by stars on the screens. People are left awe-struck by the beauty of the scene portrayed by actors, and the memories of that scene are etched in their hearts forever. May it be the iconic friendship among Rancho, Farhan, and Raju in 3 idiots or Munna’s humorous escapades and heartwarming bond with Circuit in Munnabhai MBBS, a hidden charm that once touches people, never really eludes them.

Many decades later, audiences are still fascinated by their favourite on-screen friendships that they would like to bring to life, given a choice, with their real-life friends.

Take a look at some of the most celebrated on-screen friendships that have survived the test of time:

Rancho, Farhan and Raju from 3 idiots

Rajkumar Hirani‘s heartwarming friendship tale narrates an unbreakable bond among Rancho, Farhan, and Raju. The trio meet with distinct personalities and aspirations in life. However, that never stops them from making the most of their college life and leading them on an unforgettable journey amidst the academic pressures. Even societal expectations couldn’t stop them from finding comfort in each other’s company. All in all, Rancho’s unconventional wisdom paired with Farhan’s passion for photography and Raju’s unwavering determination creates an everlasting bond that transcends space and time.

Naina, Bunny, Aditi and Avi from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

The film completed a decade since its release, and the re-union of the cast that starred Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kalki Koechlin was flawless. The Karan Johar-directed film celebrates Naina, Bunny, Aditi, and Avi’s friendship that blossomed during a picturesque trek to Manali. The film is a rollercoaster of emotions with moments of laughter, love, and heartache, all in equal measure.

Jai and Aditi from Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

Jai and Aditi’s friendship begins with the challenge of finding a perfect match which is crude on the outside, but soft on the inside. But as fate would have it, through it all, their bond becomes a testimony to the fact that sometimes the most successful love stories begin with genuine friendship.

Arjun, Kabir, and Imran from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD)

ZNMD celebrates childhood friends’ reunion during an epic road trip to Spain. As they embark on a fantasy vacation comprising adventures like skydiving and bullfighting, they rediscover the lost essence of life and friendship.

Akash, Sameer and Siddharth from Dil Chahta Hai

It is another story that revolves around the friendship of three close friends, who share a deep bond despite their contrasting personalities.

Munna and Circuit from Munnabhai MBBS

Munna, a goon, finds an unlikely confidant in Circuit, his loyal friend. Their humourous expeditions and never-before-heard bond add an unforgettable charm to this classic film.

Based on their favourite on-screen pairs, fans await their movies’ release and try to dig deep into cinema to relive the charm created by them whenever they get a chance to do so.