Friendship Day assumes greater significance when, as an adult, we realise that maintaining a friendship takes time and effort. Adulthood also brings with it the realisation of how important it is to maintain a relationship with the people who matter to you. As we celebrate Friendship Day on 7 August, we all need some beautiful, life-changing films that remind us about the bond between best friends, where we trust the other person unconditionally. Friendship has been a popular theme in Bollywood with a number of movies being dedicated to this special bond. Some of the movies explore the friendship between people with completely opposite personalities. Others explore how the relationship is nurtured on an everyday basis. As Friendship Day is a chance to celebrate one of the most precious bonds in life and to recall the good times you have spent with your pals, what better way to celebrate than by watching Bollywood films?

As we all gear up to celebrate the special day, here are some of the other ones that are a must-watch:

Dil Chahta Hai

All of us could relate to either Akash, Sameer or Sidharth. A whole generation connected with these three buddies. We all wanted to plan reunions with our long-lost friends after watching this movie.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

The film is a perfect example of the crucial role that our friends play in our lives. The character of Kabir Thapar (Ranbir) aka Bunny adds colour to the otherwise boring life of Naina (Deepika Padukone) by making her realise her inner beauty. Avinash and Aditi, played by Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin, are the supportive friends that we all need.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Three friends, a road trip and a perfect storyline are what make this film a treat to watch. The story has the right balance of jokes and emotions that tempts you to plan a reunion with your friends. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a film that hooks you to the screen from the first minute. The outstanding performance of the actors makes it a definite watch.

3 Idiots

This movie proves that some friendships remain unaffected, no matter how long it has been since we met our best friends. The bond can be intact even if you meet after a long time. Chances are that you will quickly call that long-lost friend of yours after watching this Aamir Khan film.

Munna Bhai MBBS

The friendship of Munnabhai and his aide Circuit won our hearts. The plot would not have been enjoyable without the absolutely crazy bond between these two characters.

