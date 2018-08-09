Friends star David Schwimmer scores a recurring role on Will & Grace's upcoming season

Former Friends star David Schwimmer will appear on Will & Grace as a new love interest for Debra Messing’s character. NBC said on 8 August that Schwimmer will play opposite Messing’s Grace on the sitcom revival that’s back 4 October on NBC. The official confirmation was provided via Twitter.

The One Where David Schwimmer Joins #WillAndGrace. https://t.co/YpkZ5RORWG — Will & Grace (@WillAndGrace) August 8, 2018

Schwimmer isn’t the only familiar face appearing on the second season; Alec Baldwin, Chelsea Handler and Mary McCormack were previously announced guest stars.

Friends and the original Will & Grace were teammates on NBC’s powerhouse Must See TV Thursday night comedy lineup in the 1990s through the mid-2000s.

Back in January, David Schwimmer aka Ross Geller of teamed up with director Sigal Avin to create six powerful short films for a video series called #ThatsHarassment, on the issue of sexual harassment in the workplace.

The first short of the series is called The Boss, followed by The Coworker, The Actor, The Doctor, The Photographer, and The Politician. The complete series is available for streaming on Cosmopolitan’s YouTube channel.

"#ThatsHarassment campaign wants to illustrate various environments in which harassment occurs to increase awareness of harassment in our society. It will provide viewers with resources to easily pinpoint instances of harassment amongst them, as well as begin a conversation about this important issue during National Sexual Assault Awareness Month," said a statement released by the campaign, according to a Bustle report.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

