Friends star Courtney Cox recreates Monica Geller's Turkey head dance for Thanksgiving

'Since I'm the symbol of Thanksgiving, here you go,' said Courtney Cox while recreating the famed Friends act for Thanksgiving

Popular Friends actor Courtney Cox who played the role of Monica in the show is re-creating an iconic Friends moment to help celebrate Thanksgiving.

The actress shared a video on Instagram where she wished everyone a Happy Thanksgiving before jokingly addressing the Friends GIF that goes viral every year.

See the post



"I'm feeling so thankful and also if I get one more goddamn GIF of that turkey on my head dancing like a fucking fool, I'm just gonna snap," she jokingly said before sharing her surprise. "Since I'm the symbol of Thanksgiving, here you go. I hope it makes you happy."

Cox then filmed herself with a turkey on her head replete will sunglasses while shimmying to the title track from the show as 'Happy Thanksgiving' message was shown onscreen.

A number of celebrities commented on it starting with the actor's Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow who commented, "You DID THAT." and actor Reese Witherspoon, who wrote, "Love you sister!" Actor Isla Fisher too commented on it with laughter emoji and "Hahahahahaha."

Meanwhile, Cox's co-star and on-screen husband from the show, Matthew Perry recently proposed to his longtime girlfriend Molly Hurwitz who accepted.

As per reports, Perry admitted that he decided to get engaged, stating that luckily, he happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at that time. The two began dating in 2018 and even spent holidays together last year.

The highly anticipated reunion of Friends which was supposed to start filming in July will now happen in 2021. The filming got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.