Friends star Matthew Perry engaged to longtime girlfriend Molly Hurwitz

Friends star, 51-year-old Matthew Perry, recently proposed to his longtime girlfriend Molly Hurwitz and she said yes.

In an interaction with People, Perry admitted that he decided to get engaged, adding, "Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.”

The report added that the couple who began dating in 2018, reportedly spent holidays together last year.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Molly Hurwitz is a literary manager. She had confirmed her relationship with the actor on Valentine's Day this year, on social media, writing that it was Perry's second year of being her Valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer. The actor had just joined the photo-sharing app that month.

As per a report by DNA, the news comes at a time when there were strong speculations that the two have parted ways. Incidentally, reports suggest that it was Hurtwitz who had managed to convince Perry to join Instagram.

Meanwhile, Perry recently revealed that the highly anticipated reunion of Friends, where he starred as Chandler Bing, will now happen in 2021. His co-star David Schwimmer had said in July that they were hoping to begin filming but things got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Friends co-creator Marta Kauffman had revealed they want a live audience for the special. In an interaction with Entertainment Tonight, she had stated that a live audience is a huge part of what the show is all about and one cannot do it without them.