Friends now streaming on Netflix India; Sacred Games' Kukoo, Bunty and Katekar announce news with prank video

It's the first of April, and Netflix India took the April Fools Day route to announce that cult favourite sit-com FRIENDS will now be available on the streaming giant.

Milking the ever-piquing interest of audience about the second season of Netflix's Mumbai noir thriller, Sacred Games, its Twitter account unveiled a teaser clip featuring Kubbra 'Kukoo' Sait, Jatin 'Bunty' Sarna and Jitendra 'Katekar' Joshi, with a suspenseful music in the background.

All three hold their hands up in the finger-gun gesture, letting audience to believe that it indicates their death (Katekar and Kukoo died in the first season). The dark, gritty scene swiftly shifts and is taken over by Joey and Chandler's BarcaLounger, Joey's special Pizza and the iconic empty-picture-frame-on-door motif, announcing that the show can now be streamed on the platform. FRIENDS could be streamed earlier only on Netflix US.

Koi bolta hai sach hai, koi bolta hai mazak, par mandala kabhi kisi ko samajh mein nahi aya. pic.twitter.com/Io681VfPrS — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) April 1, 2019

As has been reported earlier, the video streaming service paid as much as $100 million (roughly Rs. 700 crores) to keep showing Friends in the US through 2019.

On the other hand, the shooting for Sacred Games season 2 in underway, where Pankaj Tripathi will essay one of Ganesh Gaitonde's (played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui) 'masters'. Featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte among many others, Sacred Games season 1 showed brief portions of Tripathi's character, who will be dealt with in detail in the second season.

Updated Date: Apr 01, 2019 12:14:24 IST