Friends actor David Schwimmer rekindles Ross and Rachel's 'We were on a break' debate

Actor David Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller in popular sitcom Friends, finally put an end to the debate on whether his character and Jennifer Aniston's Rachel Greene were really on a break from their relationship.

E!News writes that the debate started on Season 3 of the show in the episode "The One with the Morning After", when Ross sleeps with another woman (played by Angela Featherstone), a decision he made within hours of his and Rachel's argument. Rachel accuses Ross of cheating, but he responds, "We were on a break." The line was frequently repeated on the show.

In a virtual appearance on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show, the host asked Schwimmer whether the onscreen couple were really on a "break." "Yeah, it's not even a question. They were on a break," the actor told Fallon.

During the interview with Fallon, Schwimmer also spoke about the upcoming reunion special episode of the famous sitcom. "It's unscripted. It's basically a really fun interview and then some other surprise bits," he said.

Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and Schwimmer were all scheduled to reunite for the unscripted reunion. The special was set to film on Stage 24, the original Friends soundstage on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank.

Fallon recently returned to the The Tonight Show sets at NBC’s Rockefeller Center headquarters. Fallon, along with other late-night hosts, have been working remotely the past few months of months. The coronavirus pandemic shut down TV and film production in March for safety reasons. New York has slowly been reopening as other parts of the country are now feeling the full effects of the epidemic.

(With inputs from Asian News International)