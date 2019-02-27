You are here:

French court dismisses rape charges against filmmaker Luc Besson over lack of evidence

The Associated Press

Feb 27, 2019 10:39:32 IST

Paris: The Paris prosecutor’s office says an investigation failed to turn up evidence to support a woman’s rape allegation against filmmaker Luc Besson and the case has been dropped.

Luc Besson/Image from Twitter.

Luc Besson/Image from Twitter.

The woman filed a complaint in May 2018 accusing the 59-year-old director of drugging and raping her at Le Bristol Paris hotel.

The prosecutor’s office said Monday that investigators didn’t find evidence of a rape.

The law firm that represents Besson said the filmmaker was satisfied with the prosecutor’s decision and noted he always denied the woman’s allegation. The director's lawyer Thierry Marembert had denounced the rape allegation as "fantasist accusations".

Besson has produced nearly 100 films and written and directed many of them. His films include the Taken series, Subway, The Fifth Element, The Big Blue, and Leon.

Updated Date: Feb 27, 2019 10:39:32 IST

tags: BuzzPatrol , Hollywood , Luc Besson , MeToo , Sexual abuse , sexual assault

also see

Lena Headey says refusing Harvey Weinstein's alleged advances 'impacted a decade' of her career

Lena Headey says refusing Harvey Weinstein's alleged advances 'impacted a decade' of her career

Bryan Singer's Red Sonja reportedly put on hold following sexual assault allegations against director

Bryan Singer's Red Sonja reportedly put on hold following sexual assault allegations against director

R Kelly released from jail after posting $100,000 bail; R&B singer pleads not guilty in sexual abuse case

R Kelly released from jail after posting $100,000 bail; R&B singer pleads not guilty in sexual abuse case