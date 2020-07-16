French Biriyani trailer: Danish Sait plays a rickshaw driver in Kannada comedy on Amazon Prime Video

French Biryani, initially scheduled for a theatrical release, will debut directly on Amazon Prime Video India

The trailer of much-awaited Kannada film French Biriyani, starring writer and actor Danish Sait released on Thursday, 16 July. The comedy film is directed by Pannaga Bharana and produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and Gurudath A Talwar.

French Biriyani will be released on 24 July on Amazon Prime Video.

Sharing the trailer, Puneeth Rajkumar wrote, "Enjoy the rickshaw ride with a plate of entertainment!"

The little over 2-minute trailer shows the journey of an autorickshaw driver Asgar (Sait) and Simon (Sal Yusuf), a pharmaceutical company representative from France. The comedy-drama revolves around Yusuf and Sait's three-day journey together.

French Biriyani also stars Rangayana Raghu, Disha Madan, Mahantesh Hiremath, Pitobash, Sampath Kumar, Nagabhushana, and Sindhu Murthy.

The cinematography is by Karthik and music in the film is scored by Vasuki Vaibhav.

The upcoming Kannada comedy film is amongst seven highly anticipated Indian films to globally premiere on Amazon Prime Video including Gulabo Sitabo, Shakuntala Devi, Penguin, Sufiyum Sujatayum, Law and Ponmagal Vandhal.

