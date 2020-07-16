French Biriyani trailer: Danish Sait plays a rickshaw driver in Kannada comedy on Amazon Prime Video
French Biryani, initially scheduled for a theatrical release, will debut directly on Amazon Prime Video India
The trailer of much-awaited Kannada film French Biriyani, starring writer and actor Danish Sait released on Thursday, 16 July. The comedy film is directed by Pannaga Bharana and produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and Gurudath A Talwar.
French Biriyani will be released on 24 July on Amazon Prime Video.
Sharing the trailer, Puneeth Rajkumar wrote, "Enjoy the rickshaw ride with a plate of entertainment!"
Check out the post
Enjoy the rickshaw ride with a plate of entertainment!#FrenchBiriyaniOnPrime
premiering July 24, on@PrimeVideoIN
Trailer out now:https://t.co/3hFZ6PIDox@DanishSait #SalYusuf#pannagabharana@pitobash@DishaMadan@PRK_Productions#prkaudio@gurudath_talwar@AvinashiAds
— Puneeth Rajkumar (@PuneethRajkumar) July 16, 2020
The little over 2-minute trailer shows the journey of an autorickshaw driver Asgar (Sait) and Simon (Sal Yusuf), a pharmaceutical company representative from France. The comedy-drama revolves around Yusuf and Sait's three-day journey together.
French Biriyani also stars Rangayana Raghu, Disha Madan, Mahantesh Hiremath, Pitobash, Sampath Kumar, Nagabhushana, and Sindhu Murthy.
The cinematography is by Karthik and music in the film is scored by Vasuki Vaibhav.
The upcoming Kannada comedy film is amongst seven highly anticipated Indian films to globally premiere on Amazon Prime Video including Gulabo Sitabo, Shakuntala Devi, Penguin, Sufiyum Sujatayum, Law and Ponmagal Vandhal.
(Also read on Firstpost: Danish Sait, a voice of the lockdown: Comedian-actor on his alter egos, developing a unique style and responding to critics)
