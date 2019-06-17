You are here:

Freida Pinto joins Amy Adams, Glenn Close in cast of Netfilx film Hillbilly Elegy

FP Staff

Jun 17, 2019 12:42:53 IST

Actor Freida Pinto is the latest star to join the cast of filmmaker Ron Howard's next directorial venture Hillbilly ElegyThe project, which hails from Netflix stable, is based on the bestselling memoir of the same name by author JD Vance.

Pinto, who most recently featured in Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle, joins Amy Adams, Glenn Close, Haley Bennett and Gabriel Basso in the project.

According to Variety, actors Bo Hopkins and Owen Asztalos have also boarded the cast. The film's story, described as a modern exploration of the American Dream, follows three generations of an Appalachian family as told by its youngest member, a Yale Law student forced to return to his hometown.

Howard, best known for films such as A Beautiful Mind, The Da Vinci Code and Rush, will direct the film from a script by Vanessa Taylor.

The director will also produce the project alongside Brian Grazer and Karen Lunder, while Vance and Julie Oh will executive produce.

On the work front, the Slumdog Millionaire actor is lending her voice for the upcoming Disney show Mira, Royal Detective. Other than Freida, the movie also stars Amy Adams, Glenn Close, Haley Bennett, and Gabriel Basso.

(With inputs from agencies)

