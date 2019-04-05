You are here:

Amy Adams to star in Ron Howard's Netflix feature adaptation of JD Vance memoir Hillbilly Elegy

Amy Adams will be headlining filmmaker Ron Howard's next directorial venture Hillbilly Elegy.

Amy Adams joins the cast of @RealRonHoward’s Hillbilly Elegy. Based on the memoir by J.D. Vance, the film is a modern exploration of the American Dream & three generations of an Appalachian family as told by its youngest member, a Yale Law student forced to return to his hometown pic.twitter.com/AbGMXBVxut — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) April 4, 2019

The project, which hails from Netflix stable, is based on the bestselling memoir of the same name by author JD Vance, the streaming giant said in a statement.

Shape of Water screenwriter Vanessa Taylor adapted the script, with Howard, Brian Grazer, and Karen Lunder producing for Imagine Entertainment. Julie Oh and J.D. Vance will exec produce.

The story is described as a modern exploration of the American Dream and three generations of an Appalachian family as told by its youngest member, a Yale Law student forced to return to his hometown.

Howard is best known for films such as A Beautiful Mind, The Da Vinci Code and Rush.

Adams was recently featured in the HBO limited series Sharp Objects, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination. She followed that up with her Oscar-nominated performance as Lynne Cheney in the Dick Cheney biopic Vice.

Updated Date: Apr 05, 2019 15:56:30 IST