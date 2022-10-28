Kartik Aaryan has been impressing viewers and film critics all over with his fantastic performances in movies of different genres. His upcoming movie ‘Freddy‘ shall soon release on Disney+ Hotstar and the latest poster that reveals his look is absolutely brilliant!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Kartik is seen holding a set of dentures in his gloved hands, with a hint of blood. His expression is mysterious, leaving all of us guessing for what’s in store. This poster has truly heightened the intrigue for ‘Freddy’, as people wait with bated breath for its upcoming release, only on Disney+ Hotstar!!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Talking about the film, Kartik recently said, “I feel fortunate to be a part of Freddy, the story of the film is something that I haven’t explored before. It has allowed me to experiment with my craft and explore a new territory. I’m looking forward to the movie releasing on Disney+ Hotstar soon and hoping the audience will love this new avatar”

Apart from the young superstar’s unparalleled popularity with audiences, he also emerged quite the marketing genius and promoted Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 even much after its release. The actor went all out to promote the horror-comedy before and after its theatrical release, a strategic move that worked wonders for its results at the box office. Once upon a time, it was Shah Rukh Khan, who used to do this but the new generation marketing genius, post-pandemic is definitely Kartik Aaryan.

The actor also has Captain India, Shehzada and Satyaprem Ki Katha under his belt.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.