Freddie Highmore on playing an autistic doctor in The Good Doctor: 'It has been an experience'
In an exclusive chat with Firstpost, the Hollywood star spoke about his experience of playing this character of a doctor that suffers from autism.
Hollywood star Freddy Highmore has acted in as many as six seasons of The Good Doctor, with the latest one streaming since October 3. This is a drama about a man whose colleagues don’t gel or socialise with him and he uses his skills to treat patients and prove his abilities to his co-workers.
He was asked- How has playing this character of a doctor who suffers from autism changed you as a person? Has it affected you in any which way?
He said, “Um, I think, I mean, in, in a very, aside from the things that we’ve already discussed in terms of, you know, playing Shaun and being in that hopeful mindset and also just having the good fortune to get to represent autism, I think, I think it’s an experience. As you look back you realize how big a part of your life it has become. I think doing Bates Motel with 10 episodes every single season meant that you still had the majority of the year to pursue other things. And I think the big, the big change on, on doing this show with 20 episodes every year is, um is just that amount of time that your life is devoted to something and, and I do think that fully, that, makes it somehow more fulfilling and it feels like a much more normal job.”
He added, “And I think, it makes it more meaningful, and more special in the end.”
The show has received a positive response in India and abroad for its storytelling and performances.
