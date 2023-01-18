Four years after his split with Jenna Dewan, Channing Tatum says they ‘sort of grew apart’

From being Hollywood’s it couple to divorced co-parents, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan, literally shattered millions of fans’ hearts after they announced their split back in 2019. It seems that four years after being public about the end of his marriage with his Step Up 2 co-star Jenna, Channing is finally ready to talk in full about what happened and how the process resulted in him becoming “best friends” with their daughter Everly. In his recent interaction with Vanity Fair, the 21 Jump Street star spilled a lot of beans about his personal and professional life. Not only this, but Channing even got candid about what led to his separation from his ex-wife and why he follows the fan page account of his rumoured girlfriend Zoe Kravitz. Opening up on his separation from his ex-wife, Channing said that he and Jenna fought to stay together for quite some time and then eventually grew apart.

The Vanity Fair quoted Channing as saying, “We fought for it for a really long time, even though we both sort of knew that we had sort of grown apart.” Channing continued that he thinks he and Jenna were telling themselves a story and they kept on reciting the same, despite life blatantly telling them that they are “so different.” Channing added, “But when you’re actually parents you really understand differences between the two of you. Because it is screaming at you all day long. How you parent differently, how you look at the world, how you go through the world.” Channing even revealed that in the beginning, after their split, life was quite scary. However, the actor added that this separation was exactly what he needed as he began working on himself in a bid to figure out what was coming next.

While crediting his daughter for the change, Channing said that in the alone time that he would get with Everly, the two “have become best friends.” Responding to the question of his fans finding out that he follows Zoe Kravitz fan pages on Instagram, Channing candidly said that he was just trying to be informed about what she was up to. Channing even confessed that he didn’t realise that anybody would find that out. The Dog actor continued that he wants to be chill in life and can ‘actually experience these moments’, instead of trying to change them, or being afraid of them. While explaining the same with an example, Channing said, “You know when things are kind of just working, you don’t want to touch it? Like pottery,” he said. “Like pottery. If I keep pressing on it, it’s going to buck me off. And you’re just like, ‘Ooh. Maybe I should stop.’”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.