Four More Shots Please clearly shows that the series is not only about male orgasm. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with Firstpost, actors Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Kirti Kulhari of Four More Shots Please Season 3 talk about women’s desires and why it is normal for women to look for affection outside relationships.

Edited Excerpts from the interview:

In Four More Shots Season 3… How will you all call your own shots?

Maanvi Gagroo: Our shots are still the same. We take them sometimes with salt, sometimes with water and sometimes none at all. These four women have evolved a lot with their own flaws and there is a little maturity coming of age. And most importantly they are accepting each other’s flaws too.

We are so happy to see how women are being portrayed on OTT, what do you have to say about this democratic digital platform?

Kirti Kulhari: I think it’s great and our shows was one of the first ones happen which showed women to be flawed and real. We see a lot of representation of real women on screen and it is allowing space and freedom and talk about people which actually exist. What I actually like about OTT is that whether it is male or female representation it is closer to reality and it is time that we spoke about real people because real people are imperfect and real people are grey. I am glad that is happening finally.

Sayani Gupta: You used a key word ‘democratic’ and I think that is what makes the OTT platform different and with the OTT coming in there is a setup where everything is streamlined, not just what are the scripts that you want, who are the people you want for the project and Amazon as a platform does it exceptionally well and I have been working with them since their first original in India and I am very proud of the fact that four of us can relate to a story that we are part of not just as women, but as humans. And these are stories that we wanted to be told and be part of these stories. There are many writers in the show and they all bring in so much of their own life and experience of their life and their politics. The show is an amalgamation of our sensibilities and the women we wanted to see on screen.

Maanvi Gagroo: We have also faced a lot of criticism on it when people said that this is not how real women dress, they don’t always party and they are not always in heels which may be the case of course, but we are dramatising it and we are not shying away from this fact. Even visually it is a very small percent that we know, the issues that we are dealing with, the situations that we go through those are real. The show talks about four girls in terms of representation.

Even visually we wanted to show that each one of us look different – like one of us is tall, one of us is chubby and one of us is dusky and there are all kinds of women with different issues to handle.

Female bonding has been beautifully depicted in the show. How has female bonding in real life helped you in playing your characters?

Sayani Gupta: I am very lucky in my life to have amazing girl friends to stand by me and be my support system and who are also excited about each other’s success and I think the best gift that I have got are these amazing groups of friends who come together and are with me all the time.

The main foundation when it comes to women friendship is one propping each other up, constantly being able to listen and if you see most of our partners are not great listens and it is not necessary that you have all the solutions in the world.

Maanvi Gagroo: It is primarily the shared experience of women which kind of brings them together. No matter how the friends comes together, but if there is a thread that binds you. And that’s what makes the friendship strong.

On normalizing women sexual desires and that women too can enjoy sex, they too have desires and they can look for affection outside relationships. Four More Shots Please have depicted that perfectly…

Sayani Gupta: The show clearly shows that it is not always about male orgasm, but about women and what they want to do with their body be itself pleasure or their partners pleasuring them. Initially we were short of makers who understood female sensibilities. But now thankfully with OTT that is not the case.

