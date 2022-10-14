After delivering two successful seasons of the show filled with fun, friendship, and shots, the makers of Four More Shots Please! recently unveiled the trailer for the next season. And dousing all the anticipation of the fans and followers they revealed that the next season will premiere on Amazon Prime on 21 October. By the looks of the trailer, it appears that the next season promises more of the same drama that centres around the lives of its four leads Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, and Bani J. Now a week before the release of her much-loved series, Sayani took to her official Instagram account to share a collage carrying glimpses of the show. However, it seems like Sayani is trying to figure out her priorities when it comes to an ideal career and a perfect relationship.

Sayani’s dilemma seems to be legit as both come at the cost of each other. While sharing the collage, the Article 15actress wrote in the caption, “Career goals or a dream relationship, the choice is never easy. Four More Shots Please S3, new season on October 21.” In the first part of the collage, the actress dressed in her formal best can be seen posing for a photographer. In the next part, Sayani on-screen Damini Roy can be seen making out with Jeh Wadia, played by Prateek Babbar. Just a reminder, the trailer of the show also exhibited the brewing of romance between Jeh and Damini. In the third part of the collage, Sayani in a chic red one-shoulder floor-touching gown can be seen attending a party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sayani (@sayanigupta)



Starring all four of them in lead, season 3 will also see, Prateik, Lisa Ray, Neil Bhoopalam, Rajeev Siddharth, Amrita Puri, Simone Singh, and Samir Kochhar reprising their previous roles, while the show also includes new faces including Jim Sarbh, Sushant Singh, Shilpa Shukla, and Rohan Mehra. With that being said, Rohan also took to the comments section of Sayani’s latest post and dropped a red heart emoticon. The makers unveiled the trailer of the show at an event in Mumbai, wherein Sayani reportedly said, “The third season will see the girls having more fun, their camaraderie deepening, their fierceness expanding, but also their acceptance of their frailties. I am very excited for the viewers who have been writing in every day, asking about the third season, to watch the show!”

