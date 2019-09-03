Former Roadies contestant Shiv Thakare wins Bigg Boss Marathi season 2; Rannvijay Singha congratulates him
Former Roadies contestant Shiv Thakare has been declared the winner of the second edition of Bigg Boss Marathi. Apart from bagging the winner's trophy, Thakare also took home the prize money of Rs 17 lakh.
Thakare beat Neha Shitole, who was named the first runner-up on the reality show. Along with Neha and Thakare, four other contestants — Veena Jagtap, Shivani Surve, Aroh Welankar and Kishori Shahanehad — were the other finalists. Mahesh Manjrekar, the host of Bigg Boss Marathi season 2, announced the winner on 1 September.
Thakare's official Instagram page shared the news on social media
Shiv also shared a video on the photo-sharing platform, thanking viewers for rooting for him and voting him the winner of the show. Check the video out here
Hello everyone!! Your Shiv is back with the trophy!! And today I have won because of you all. Thank you thank you so much. Love you all and God bless you! You all are the winner! You all are the best! #AaplaManus #BiggBossMarathi2Winner #MarathiBoy A post shared by Shiv Thakare (@shivthakare9) on
The moment when my dreams came true! It's not only my victory but your victory too✌ Thank you all for your support and best wishes! . . . #BiggBossMarathi2Winner #AaplaManus #MarathiBoy #BiggBossMarathi2🏆
Roadies prodigy Rannvijay Singha took to Instagram to congratulate Shiv on his win. Shiv was a part of Rannvijay's gang in Roadies Rising. Check out Rannvijay's post here
Congratulations @shivthakare9 for winning #bigbossmarathi2 ! Very proud of you!! A post shared by Rannvijay (@rannvijaysingha) on
