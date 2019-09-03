You are here:

Former Roadies contestant Shiv Thakare wins Bigg Boss Marathi season 2; Rannvijay Singha congratulates him

Former Roadies contestant Shiv Thakare has been declared the winner of the second edition of Bigg Boss Marathi. Apart from bagging the winner's trophy, Thakare also took home the prize money of Rs 17 lakh.

Thakare beat Neha Shitole, who was named the first runner-up on the reality show. Along with Neha and Thakare, four other contestants — Veena Jagtap, Shivani Surve, Aroh Welankar and Kishori Shahanehad — were the other finalists. Mahesh Manjrekar, the host of Bigg Boss Marathi season 2, announced the winner on 1 September.

Thakare's official Instagram page shared the news on social media

Shiv also shared a video on the photo-sharing platform, thanking viewers for rooting for him and voting him the winner of the show. Check the video out here

View this post on Instagram

The moment when my dreams came true! It's not only my victory but your victory too✌ Thank you all for your support and best wishes! . . . #BiggBossMarathi2Winner #AaplaManus #MarathiBoy #BiggBossMarathi2🏆

A post shared by Shiv Thakare (@shivthakare9) on Sep 2, 2019 at 4:37am PDT

Roadies prodigy Rannvijay Singha took to Instagram to congratulate Shiv on his win. Shiv was a part of Rannvijay's gang in Roadies Rising. Check out Rannvijay's post here

View this post on Instagram Congratulations @shivthakare9 for winning #bigbossmarathi2 ! Very proud of you!! A post shared by Rannvijay (@rannvijaysingha) on Sep 1, 2019 at 10:59pm PDT

Updated Date: Sep 03, 2019 12:48:23 IST