Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2: All you need to know including final list of contestants and location
The much awaited Bigg Boss Marathi is all set to entertain television audiences with its second installment. Hosted by filmmaker-actor Mahesh Manjrekar, the reality show began airing from 27 May on Colors Marathi. This year the Bigg Boss house has shifted base from the scenic Lonavala to Mumbai’s Filmcity.
The makers have also made several changes to the palatial house where the contestants will stay. The interiors are designed by Omung Kumar and the house is decorated with Warli paintings, reports Mumbai Mirror.
Here’s a list of final contestants who made it to the second season: Kishori Shahane:
What an entry to the biggboss house! This entry promises the audience that @kishorishahane will be entertaining and strong contestant throughout the second season! #BiggbossMarathi #kishorishahane #kishorishahanevij #bbmarathi A post shared by Kishori Shahane Vij (@kishorishahane) on
Kishori Shahane is a household name for her roles in Marathi television serials. She was first among the contestants to arrive and also performed on popular Hindi song 'Hawa Hawai.'
Neha Shitole, Digamber Naik:
बिग बॉस मराठी दररोज रात्री ९.३० वाजता, फक्त कलर्स मराठीवर आणि Voot वर कधीही! #BigBossMarathi #Season2 #NehaShitole
#Repost @biggbossmarathi (@get_repost) ・・・ तर मग हा आहे आपला पुढचा स्पर्धक दिगंबर नाईक. पाहा #BiggBossMarathi2 फक्त #ColorsMarathi वर. A post shared by Digamber Naik official (@thedigambernaik) on
The next two contestants to enter the house were the Malwani star Digamber Naik and actress Neha Shitole. While Digamber is very famous for his record-breaking play 'Vastraharan', Neha has done some noteworthy roles, however the actress came into limelight for her portrayal of Mrs Katekar in the Netflix series Sacred Games.
Veena Jagtap
चाहत्यांप्रमाणे महेश मांजरेकरांनाही झाला विणा जगतापला Bigg Boss Marathi 2 मध्ये पाहून आनंद ! १०० दिवस ती रहावी अशी त्यांची देखील आहे इच्छा! #VeenaJagtap #VeeniesWorld #TumchiRadha #RadhaInNewColours #BiggBossMarathi2 #ColorsMarathi #TeamVeenaJagtap
A well-known name in the Marathi industry, Veena Jagtap is popular for her role in Radha Prem Rangi Rangali, her debut movie.
Surekha Punekar:
लावणीचा ठेका धरत #BiggBossMarathi2 च्या घरात प्रवेश घेण्यासाठी स्पर्धक झालेत तयार... पाहा #BiggBossMarathi2 चा Grand Premier आज संध्या. 7 वा. आणि रोज रात्री 9.30 वा. #ColorsMarathi वर आणि @voot वर कधीही. A post shared by Colors Marathi Official Page (@colorsmarathiofficial) on
Apart from being the Lavani (folk dance) Queen of Maharashtra, Surekha Punekar is also known for judging dance reality show Apsara Ali.
Vidhyadhar Joshi
Vidhyadhar Joshi is a senior actor known for appearing in supporting and character roles in the Marathi industry. He has worked in more than 20 films and most of them were mighty hit.
Madhav Deochake:
#MaadhavMania - Keep Calm And Go Long ❤️ #BiggBoss #BiggBossMarathi2 #BB2 #ColorsMarathi #MaadhavDeochake #TeamMaadhav
Madhav Deochake made his acting debut in popular TV show Hamari Devrani. He went on to portray a negative role in Ninad Vanage's Mazha Mee. He has also acted in Marathi movies like Aga Bai Arechyaa 2, Gondan, Citizen and Chintamani.
Rupali Bhosale
Known for her role in Hindi comedy serial Badi Door Se Aaye Hain, Rupali Bhosale is one of the contestants on Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2. The actress has also appeared in many Marathi TV shows like Man Udhan Varyache, Don Kinaare Doghi Apan, Kanyadaan, and Mahasangram.
Parag Kanhere
Another celebrity contestant of the show is popular chef Parag Kanhere, who has been a part of the cooking show Aamhi Saare Khavayye.
Other celebrities to be the part of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2 are Abhijeet Kelkar, Shiv Thakre, Maithili Jawkar, singer Vaishali Mhade and political leader Abhijeet Bichukale.
Updated Date: May 28, 2019 12:15:59 IST
