The much awaited Bigg Boss Marathi is all set to entertain television audiences with its second installment. Hosted by filmmaker-actor Mahesh Manjrekar, the reality show began airing from 27 May on Colors Marathi. This year the Bigg Boss house has shifted base from the scenic Lonavala to Mumbai’s Filmcity.

The makers have also made several changes to the palatial house where the contestants will stay. The interiors are designed by Omung Kumar and the house is decorated with Warli paintings, reports Mumbai Mirror.

Check out the Bigg Boss Marathi season 2 announcement here

Here’s a list of final contestants who made it to the second season: Kishori Shahane:

Kishori Shahane is a household name for her roles in Marathi television serials. She was first among the contestants to arrive and also performed on popular Hindi song 'Hawa Hawai.'

Neha Shitole, Digamber Naik:

The next two contestants to enter the house were the Malwani star Digamber Naik and actress Neha Shitole. While Digamber is very famous for his record-breaking play 'Vastraharan', Neha has done some noteworthy roles, however the actress came into limelight for her portrayal of Mrs Katekar in the Netflix series Sacred Games.

Veena Jagtap

A well-known name in the Marathi industry, Veena Jagtap is popular for her role in Radha Prem Rangi Rangali, her debut movie.

Surekha Punekar:

Apart from being the Lavani (folk dance) Queen of Maharashtra, Surekha Punekar is also known for judging dance reality show Apsara Ali.

Vidhyadhar Joshi

Vidhyadhar Joshi is a senior actor known for appearing in supporting and character roles in the Marathi industry. He has worked in more than 20 films and most of them were mighty hit.

Madhav Deochake:

Madhav Deochake made his acting debut in popular TV show Hamari Devrani. He went on to portray a negative role in Ninad Vanage's Mazha Mee. He has also acted in Marathi movies like Aga Bai Arechyaa 2, Gondan, Citizen and Chintamani.

Rupali Bhosale

Known for her role in Hindi comedy serial Badi Door Se Aaye Hain, Rupali Bhosale is one of the contestants on Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2. The actress has also appeared in many Marathi TV shows like Man Udhan Varyache, Don Kinaare Doghi Apan, Kanyadaan, and Mahasangram.

Parag Kanhere

Another celebrity contestant of the show is popular chef Parag Kanhere, who has been a part of the cooking show Aamhi Saare Khavayye.

Other celebrities to be the part of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2 are Abhijeet Kelkar, Shiv Thakre, Maithili Jawkar, singer Vaishali Mhade and political leader Abhijeet Bichukale.

Updated Date: May 28, 2019 12:15:59 IST

