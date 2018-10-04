You are here:

Former CINTAA head Gajendra Chauhan on Tanushree Dutta harassment row: Had advised her to file an FIR

FP Staff

Oct,04 2018 13:54:49 IST

The former head of CINTAA (Cine and TV Artists' Association), Gajendra Chauhan, recently spoke to Times Now stating that back in 2008, when he was the heading a meeting of scrutiny committee of CINTAA, they had received a letter from a person sent by Tanushree Dutta.

Gajendra Chauhan. Image from Facebook

The letter described the incident which had taken place in Filmistan Studios (on sets of the film Horn 'OK' Pleassss), along with a complaint.

Chauhan said that Dutta wanted a message to be conveyed to CINTAA regarding the matter. On reading the letter, the committee came to a conclusion that the goings-on had the nature of a criminal case. Following this, Chauhan and his committee advised the person to ask Tanushree to go to the police and file an FIR.

Chauhan further added that if Dutta felt that CINTAA was a "bogus association" then she should resign her primary membership from the association. Defending the body, Chauhan added that CINTAA was made up of esteemed film personalities like Amitabh Bachchan.

Tanushree Dutta has alleged that Nana Patekar, on the sets of Horn 'OK' Pleassss, had behaved inappropriately and aggressively with her.

