Former Batman Christian Bale reacts to Joaquin Phoenix playing Joker: He always makes interesting choices

Joaquin Phoenix's take on Batman's sworn enemy, in Joker, is gradually taking the internet by storm. Christian Bale, who has portrayed the superhero in three films, recently reacted to Phoenix's decision to portray the complex villain after the Oscar-winning performance by Heath Ledger.

As per reports in Hindustan Times, Bale was speaking to the media at the Ford v Ferrari red carpet premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, and said, “Joaquin is one of the best actors around, you know, and obviously I worked with Heath. You know, it’s a brave thing to follow up that performance and he always makes interesting choices. I wish them the best with that.”

The former Batman actor had even chipped in on Robert Pattinson taking up the mantle of the Caped Crusader saying the Twilight actor was an "interesting choice."

Todd Phillips’ dark comic book film Joker won the Golden Lion Award at the 76th Venice International Film Festival on Saturday and cemented its place as a legitimate contender for the rest of the awards season.

Jury president Lucretia Martel announced the winners of the prestigious award during a ceremony on the Lido. The Golden Lion previously put a spotlight on films that went on to be major awards season players, such as Roma and the film academy’s 2018 best picture winner, The Shape of Water.

“I want to thank Warner Bros. and DC for stepping out of their comfort zone and taking such a bold swing on me and this movie,” Phillips said with star Joaquin Phoenix by his side on stage.

In the film, Phoenix transforms from struggling stand-up comedian Arthur Fleck into Batman’s classic nemesis.

“Thank you for trusting me with your insane talents,” Phillips said to Phoenix after receiving the award.

#BiennaleCinema2019 #Venezia76 #GoldenLion #ToddPhillips: “I feel a lot of emotions, I wasn’t sure if people would have understood what we were trying to do with @jokermovie. Now I’m sure everyone here has understood. We are very proud of this film” pic.twitter.com/hUaX3kLEPL — Biennale di Venezia (@la_Biennale) September 7, 2019

Updated Date: Sep 13, 2019 09:59:39 IST