Ford vs Ferrari new trailer: Christian Bale, Matt Damon set pulses racing as they try to win Le Mans '66

A new trailer of highly-anticipated Ford vs Ferrari was released on Sunday. Directed by James Mangold, the film had its premiere at the Telluride Film Festival with critics lauding the cast, which comprises Academy Award-winning actors Christian Bale and Matt Damon, along with Caitriona Balfe, Noah Jupe, Tracy Letts, and Jon Bernthal.

Ford vs Ferrari is based on the true story a group of maverick American engineers, led by automotive visionary Carroll Shelby to build a car that could defeat Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans World Championship in France.

Watch the new trailer for #FORDvFERRARI starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale. In theaters November 15. pic.twitter.com/JUMu9RdcYr — FORD v FERRARI (@FordvFerrari) September 15, 2019

The new trailer shows Shelby's (Damon) vision to beat Ferrari after being humiliated by its chief, Enzo Ferrari. He teams up with his friend Ken Miles (Bale), and proposes Ford Motor Company a plan to build a 'lighter, faster' vehicle so that they can enter the race and beat the famed race car at the Le Mans World Championship. The trailer highlights their testy friendship with some high risk taking and tons of adrenaline fueled racing.

The film, based on the endurance race, has been in the works at 20th Century Fox for a while and was initially supposed to star Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt. However, that casting did not materialise.

Ford vs Ferrari is scheduled to hit theatres on 15 November.

Updated Date: Sep 16, 2019 15:33:51 IST