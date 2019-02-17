You are here:

Following Navjot Singh Sidhu's comments on Pulwama attack, UnsubcribeSonyTV becomes top Twitter trend

FP Staff

Feb 17, 2019 13:12:29 IST

The Kapil Sharma Show has been at the centre of a raging controversy following Navjot Singh Sidhu's comments on the Pulwama terror attack. Sidhu had earlier stated, "For a handful of people, can you blame the entire nation and can you blame an individual? It (the attack) is a cowardly act and I condemn it firmly. Violence is always condemnable and those who did it must be punished."

Sidhu's statement was met with harsh criticism from people who claimed that their sentiments had been hurt.

Viewers on Twitter urged Sony TV to sack Sidhu from The Kapil Sharma Show for his comments. Now, they  are snubbing the channel with #UnsubscribeSonyTV. The campaign also became a trending hashtag on the social media platform with many users uninstalling the channel's app from their devices.

An Indian Express report had earlier stated that Sidhu had been asked to step down from the show following the controversy, and would be replaced by Archana Puran Singh. The Congress leader also issued a clarification and claimed that his statement on the attack was distorted.

Updated Date: Feb 17, 2019 13:17:58 IST

