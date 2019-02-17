Following Navjot Singh Sidhu's comments on Pulwama attack, UnsubcribeSonyTV becomes top Twitter trend

The Kapil Sharma Show has been at the centre of a raging controversy following Navjot Singh Sidhu's comments on the Pulwama terror attack. Sidhu had earlier stated, "For a handful of people, can you blame the entire nation and can you blame an individual? It (the attack) is a cowardly act and I condemn it firmly. Violence is always condemnable and those who did it must be punished."

Sidhu's statement was met with harsh criticism from people who claimed that their sentiments had been hurt.

Viewers on Twitter urged Sony TV to sack Sidhu from The Kapil Sharma Show for his comments. Now, they are snubbing the channel with #UnsubscribeSonyTV. The campaign also became a trending hashtag on the social media platform with many users uninstalling the channel's app from their devices.

Don't believe in Media/News till any official confirmation from @SonyTV on Sidhu. He was on Kapil Sharma show yesterday,Yes it was Pre Recorded but we want official confirmation.Tweet with hashtag #UnsubscribeSonyTV if you unsubscribed ur Sony pack or you are going 2 unsubscribe — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) February 17, 2019

#UnsubscribeSonyTV I deleted @SonyTV App and going to unsubscribe the Sony pack until they cannot kick Sidhu out... https://t.co/7IFxTNdPKF — Dr Raman Singh (@Isupportramans1) February 17, 2019

#UnsubscribeSonyTV hello @SonyTV r u not serious?Why u have not removed siddhu from ur show?Be ready to face the result.will unsubscribe u. — Yesman (@yesman_2016) February 17, 2019

Don't wait for their confirmation. Unsubscribe first. You can again subscribe if they confirm. If confirmation is so difficult for them, then they deserve to lose viewers. #UnsubscribeSonyTV https://t.co/sVFugiCeAl — All Hindus With Ayappa (@ChocolateLavaC1) February 17, 2019

Though it was Pre-Recorded, @SonyTV had no business telecasting it

Looks like it was just a gimmick to patronise viewers

They really don’t care about the sentiments of the people as long as they earn their profits#UnsubscribeSonyTV https://t.co/DWbtgUZil4 — Archie (@archu243) February 17, 2019

Dear SonyTV, I promise if you don't kick out Sidhu I will not just unsubscribe your channel but will ask my friends and family to do so. We don't want anti nationals and anit-national channels promoted. Loud and clear. #unsubscribeSonyTv — Vaishali Poddar (@PoddarVaishali) February 15, 2019

If sidhu still remains on your show, we will be boycotting your channel by unsubscribing @SonyTV . We will make sure others will join us too. #UnsubscribeSonyTV — Zunera Bibi Aslam (@BibiZunera) February 15, 2019

An Indian Express report had earlier stated that Sidhu had been asked to step down from the show following the controversy, and would be replaced by Archana Puran Singh. The Congress leader also issued a clarification and claimed that his statement on the attack was distorted.

Updated Date: Feb 17, 2019 13:17:58 IST