Flights by Olga Tokarczuk, Man Booker International Prize 2018 winner, set to release in July

The winner of 2018's Man Booker International Prize — Flights by Polish author Olga Tokarczuk — is set to release on 3 July.

Flights is a novel about travel in the 21st century and human anatomy and will be released by Penguin Random House India.

Originally written and published in Polish in 2007, Flights interweaves "travel narratives and reflections on travel with an in-depth exploration of the human body, broaching life, death, motion and migration". The book was translated by Jennifer Croft and published in English in 2017.

From telling the story of the Dutch anatomist Philip Verheyen, who dissected and drew pictures of his own amputated leg, to that of a young husband whose wife and child mysteriously vanish on a holiday on a Croatian island, the book is described as "Tokarczuk's most ambitious to date".

In the book, she is said to guide the reader "beyond the surface layer of modernity and towards the core of the very nature of humankind". It is priced at Rs 499.

Tokarczuk received a Nike — Poland's highest literary honour — in 2009 for Flights. In 2015, she received the 'Brueckepreis' and the prestigious annual literary award from Poland's Ministry of Culture and National Heritage.

Updated Date: Jun 27, 2018 17:01 PM