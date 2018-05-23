You are here:

Polish novelist Olga Tokarczuk wins Man Booker international fiction prize for 'witty, playful' novel Flights

May,23 2018 09:05:22 IST

London: Polish novelist Olga Tokarczuk won the prestigious Man Booker International Prize for fiction Tuesday with Flights, a novel that charts multiple journeys in time, space and human anatomy.

"Flights" beat five other finalists, including Iraqi writer Ahmed Saadawi's horror story Frankenstein in Baghdad and South Korean author Han Kang's meditative novel The White Book.

Tokarczuk's novel combines tales of modern-day travel with the story of a 17th century anatomist who dissected his own amputated leg and the journey of composer Frederic Chopin's heart from Paris to Warsaw after his death.

Polish author Olga Tokarczuk, left, stands with translator Jennifer Croft after winning the Man Booker International prize 2018, for her book Flights, at the Victoria and Albert Museum Tuesday, May 22, 2018 in London. (Matt Crossick//PA via AP)

The judging panel led by writer Lisa Appignanesi called the Flights a witty, playful novel in which "the contemporary condition of perpetual movement" meets the certainty of death.

Tokarczuk is one of Poland's best-known authors. She has been criticised by Polish conservatives — and received death threats — for criticising aspects of the country's past, including its episodes of anti-Semitism.

The prize is a counterpart to the Man Booker Prize for English-language novels and is open to books in any language that have been translated into English. The 50,000-pound ($67,000) award is split evenly between the writer and her translator, Jennifer Croft.

