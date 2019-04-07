Fleabag: Phoebe Waller-Bridge's hit comedy series to not return for season 3, confirms actor Sian Clifford

Los Angeles: Phoebe Waller-Bridge's British comedy series Fleabag will be ending after its second season, actor Sian Clifford has said.

The show, set in London, is created by Waller-Bridge, who also stars in it as the title character.

In an interview with BBC, Clifford, who plays Fleabag's sister Claire, said, "There will not be a third series. This is it."

She added that the final episode of season two would conclude with a "beautiful, perfect ending."

Her comments echo with those of Waller-Bridge's, who had earlier said that the show's sophomore run would be the "final curtain".

The second installment of the show began airing on the BBC in the UK last month, almost three years after the first season premiered. The second season has been received well by the audiences.

Fleabag is a dark comedy of a young, dry-witted, sex-obsessed London-based narcissist woman who is trying to cope with life in a big city while simultaneously coming to terms with a recent tragedy.

Season 2 saw Fleabag’s family as dysfunctional as ever with her uptight sister Claire, her obnoxious alcoholic husband and with their father in a relationship with their godmother. Apart from Waller-Bridge and Clifford, the shows also features Olivia Colman, Jenny Rainsford, Hugh Skinner and Bill Paterson.

