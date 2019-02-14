Fleabag: Season 2 of Phoebe Waller Bridge's dark comedy to premiere on 17 May on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon has announced that the second season of Phoebe Waller Bridge's critically acclaimed series Fleabag will start airing from 17 May, almost three years after the first season premiered.

Waller-Bridge initially didn’t want to do the second season, until some inspiration struck her. “I decided to not to do a second season,” she said during the final panel of the Television Critics Association’s two-week winter press tour, “and I had real pride in my artistic integrity,” reports The Hollywood Reporter.

*Turns to camera* @Fleabag season 2 drops May 17. pic.twitter.com/xXXI2Uzv0r — Amazon Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) February 14, 2019

Fleabag is a dark comedy of a young, dry-witted, sex-obsessed London-based narcissist woman who is trying to cope with life in a big city while simultaneously coming to terms with a recent tragedy. Season 2 sees Fleabag’s family as dysfunctional as ever with her uptight sister Claire, her obnoxious alcoholic husband and with their father in a relationship with their godmother. Apart from Waller Bridge who plays the titular role, the shows also features Olivia Colman, Jenny Rainsford, Sian Clifford. Hugh Skinner and Bill Paterson.

Waller-Bridge is also the creator of the hit spy drama Killing Eve, which will launch its second season 7 April. Killing Eve received a nomination for Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series - Drama.

