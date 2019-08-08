Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge to pen a book about series, which will include complete scripts of both seasons

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is bringing back Fleabag but as a book. It will feature the shooting scripts of seasons one and second, along with the never-before-seen stage directions. The book will also accompany an afterword from Waller-Bridge that explores the process of making and writing the series.

Hodder & Stoughton the UK publishing home of John Grisham and Stephen King made an announcement on Twitter today (August 7), revealing a new book. Fleabag: Scriptures, which will hit the shelves on 5 November, reported Entertainment Weekly. Waller-Bridge, who is the writer, creator, and star of the BBC dark comedy series, is penning the book.

You love Fleabag. We love Fleabag. Everyone loves Fleabag. Announcing publication of Fleabag: Scriptures. The entire filming scripts including new writing from Phoebe Waller-Bridge and never-before-seen stage directions. Coming 5th Nov. Pre-order: https://t.co/BGzAMiJPrM pic.twitter.com/Oo7K2vh9Zu — Hodder & Stoughton (@HodderBooks) August 7, 2019

Fleabag made its debut as a one-woman act in 2013 at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe before it was adapted for UK's BBC Three television in 2016.

Its second season premiered in early 2019 and won top honours at Television Critics Association Awards in all three categories in which it was nominated - Individual Achievement in Comedy for Waller-Bridge, Outstanding Achievement in Comedy and Programme of the Year.

The show is contesting for 11 Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including Best Comedy Series and Best Actress for Waller-Bridge.

It currently streams on Amazon and its studio head Jennifer Salke recently said "nothing would make us happier to bring another season of her show". Waller-Bridge had earlier said the sophomore run would be the "final curtain".

The show revolves around Waller-Bridge's Fleabag, who is an angry, confused and sexually active woman in her 30s who lives in London. It also stars Sian Clifford, Olivia Colman and Andrew Scott.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Aug 08, 2019 18:06:48 IST