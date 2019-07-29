Fleabag: Amazon Studio head Jennifer Salke reveals she is 'hoping' to revive Pheobe Waller Bridge's show for season 3

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke says she is an eternal optimist and hopes Fleabag creator-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge comes back with another season of the dark comedy. The second season of the series was nominated for 11 Emmys last week, including Outstanding Comedy Series, with Waller-Bridge earning double nods in writing and lead actress comedy categories.

According to Deadline, Salke said, "I dream of wiggle room" as far as the possibility for another installment.

"I'm basically her stalker," she quipped, adding, "Anything Phoebe wants to do, nothing would make us happier to bring another season of her show. Anything she wants to do. I'm forever the optimist. So I remain always hopeful until it’s really over. So I’m hoping"

She was speaking at the Television Critics Association press tour on Saturday.

Fleabag only ran 12 episodes over two seasons, with the first coming out in 2016 and the second in March 2019. The show revolves around Waller-Bridge's Fleabag, who is an angry, confused and sexually active woman in her 30s who is trying to find her in London after the death of her best friend.

Salke also shared how the series struck a chord with the audiences.

"In a world of peak TV, there's so many choices. It takes time for some of these show to find their path. We knew we had something special, we revere Phoebe and she's an incredible talent," the studio head added.

(With inputs from Press Trust Of India)

Updated Date: Jul 29, 2019 18:04:37 IST