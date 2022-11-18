The Aftab Poonawalla–Shraddha Walker case is going to haunt social media and everyone involved in the case for years to come. The boy was inclined to go all murderous after watching the crime show Dexter. Here are some shows that can be poisonous for your minds:

Dexter

Of course, the list has to kick off with a show that inspired one of the most brutal and barbarically executed murders in eons and ages. This is a show about a man who’s both the villain and the vigilante of his story. This is a show that reflects the human and horrifying shades of the same personality. This is a show where a man revels in mauling an already dead body and piercing and slicing it into pieces to gratify his hideous soul. Watch it only if your heart can pump long enough.

Barry

A hitman aspires to be an actor but his demonic past soon catches up. No matter how fruitful the future is, a painful past can never be forgotten, or left behind. The race continues till Life reaches dead-end. Death always wins.

The Killing

Grime and crime are two favorite words of OTT filmmakers. Here, a pair of two detectives investigate serial killings and the impact they leave on them.

The Following

What does it take to be a serial killer? What’s the psychological madness behind it. Here’s another show about a serial killer, imprisoned but not someone who has lost impact. He has his cohorts to carry his sinister crime forward. These creatures are brainwashed or brain dead, hard to tell.

Hannibal

Yet another bone-chilling show about serial killers. FBI agents, investigations, traumas, shocks and surprises. Watch it but don’t get inflicted or influenced by the noir on display.

