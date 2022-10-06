Ever since Prime Video announced its First Indian Amazon Original Movie, Maja Ma, viewers are excited to see what’s in store for them in this family drama. With a festive mood and vibe, Maja Ma premiered today and audiences from all over have been streaming it and sharing their love. With a large serving of emotions and drama, and doses of warm, funny moments and a thought-provoking message, the movie has it all.. Here are some reasons as to why Maja Ma is a must watch!

A True-Blue Bollywood Package

Set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colourful Indian wedding, Maja Ma offers drama, laughter, emotions, and a feel-good storyline making you want more.

A Stellar Cast

Headlined by Madhuri Dixit, the movie boasts of a stellar cast- Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Srivastava, Rajit Kapur, Simone Singh, Sheeba Chadhha, Malhar Thakar, and Ninad Kamat – all playing their roles to perfection. With creativity at its peak and putting their best foot forward, the artists of the movie will blow your minds with their passionate and effortless acting.

The Creative Director-Producer Jodi Is Back!

Maja Ma brings the creative duo Amrit and Anand together for one more hit. Director Anand Tiwari and Producer Amritpal Singh Bindra are back to win your hearts with this unique story. After the musical Bandish Bandits, this extraordinary duo is working with Prime Video for a second time, and they are all set to give an immersive experience of celebration to the audience.

A Soul-Stirring Music Album

This Prime Video movie has a number of great artists working on it. When it comes to the music, you see names like Shreya Ghoshal, Siddharth Mahadevan, Ash King, Prakriti Kakar, and even the band The Yellow Diary. That’s why, it comes as no surprise that the music album has a few bangers like Ae Pagli, Kachhi Doriyaan, Buniyaad, and even the Garba anthem for this season, Boom Padi. The way these songs will bind the movie together is definitely something you must watch.

A Story With A Message

While Maja Ma is a movie full of laughter, emotions, and all things that hook viewers to the screen, it also has a rather important angle. The movie addresses some prevalent social issues and does it in a way that will tug at your heartstrings. It’s a movie that can make you laugh until your tummy hurts, and leave you lost in thought way after the credits roll.

Stars and cinephiles like Homi Adajania, Sunny Kaushal, Mini Mathur, and Maniesh Paul others have loved the movie. Apart from them the audiences are showering their affection for the movie taking into their social media handles.

Fans also couldn’t stop raving about the film on social media:

Maja Ma is a part of Prime Video’s festive line-up for the Great Indian Festival 2022. The line-up includes several other original series and blockbuster movies across multiple languages, in addition to attractive “Diwali Special Discounts” from partners through Prime Video Channels. Maja Ma is streaming exclusively on Prime Video across 240 countries and territories.

