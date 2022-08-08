Tracing the journey of the show from season one to season two, Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta’s show has tackled professional and personal highs, lows (and maybe blows). Here are five reasons why you should watch it.

Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta came together for the first time in Netflix’s Masaba Masaba, a show that talks about actress and fashion designer Masaba Gupta. Her name is written twice as the moniker of the show, but it’s anything but self-conceit. Tracing the journey of the show from season one to season two, Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta’s show has tackled professional and personal lows (and maybe blows). For all the rose-tinted picture of glitz and glamour the show paints, there's also a twisted and tumultuous side to the final result, nicely balanced and neatly made.

Here are the five reasons why you should watch Masaba Masaba on Netflix:

Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta

The two names have been written multiple times already and for reasons totally appropriate. The mother-daughter duo is clearly the star of the show and never once appears farce in trying its best to replicate its real-life chemistry on the screen, or perhaps creating a new, fresher one. The two get together like a house on fire.

Neena Gupta

The veteran actress has been on a roll since Abhishek Sharma directed her in the 2018 blockbuster Badhaai Ho. It has been four years and ever since, Gupta has been chewing such meaty parts with ease and enjoyment. She’s a witness to her daughter’s highs and lows, and struggles herself when bestowed with the opportunity of love (in the form of Ram Kapoor in season 2). Gupta is a hoot, unexpectedly as always.

Love is Complicated

Most of the web shows have resorted to unnecessary voyeurism to gratify our pleasures. Masaba Masaba digs deep. The complications of love, feelings, emotions, and the discussions that follow later are something we have, and surely likely to experience and encounter later as life progresses. When life does hit us with love, will we be reminded of this show? Maybe.

Ah! Those Cameos

Who isn’t attracted to stars in films? And personally, cameos in films and shows are mostly a delight to watch. Masaba Masaba, because of the theme it revolves around, is replete with them. Season one had Kiara Advani, Gajraj Rao, Malavika Mohanan. Season 2 has Kartik Aaryan, Neelam Kothari, and Milind Soman. What’s not to like?

The Theme

So the reason why cameos by celebrities are ‘mostly’ a delight to watch is because there are instances when movie stars have entered the frame in emptily driven vanity vehicles and failed to make an impact. Given the theme of Masaba Masaba, focusing on fashion, films, and the fascinating and frustrating aspects of being a celebrity, you are assured at least the cameos will be in place. Also, it’s hard to turn a blind eye to anything that involves self-referencing, nostalgic doses, and of course, Bollywood. Zoya Akhtar's Luck By Chance did that, Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om did that, and now Masaba Masaba. Of course, not in the same vein but the soul almost remains the same. Hear out movie buffs!

