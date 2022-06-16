The movie features Margot Robbie in the lead where she will be playing the iconic fashion doll Barbie

The makers of the much-awaited Barbie movie have unveiled the first look of actor Ryan Gosling as Barbie’s boyfriend, Ken. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the movie features Margot Robbie in the lead; she will be playing the iconic character – Barbie.

The photo released by Warner Bros features Gosling wearing a sleeveless denim vest. He is also seen showing off his six-pack abs and blonde hair. The one thing that is catching everyone’s attention is his underpants which are emblazoned with his own name.

Gosling can be seen smiling in the now-viral image that displays a very bright pink backdrop (typically the Barbie doll's colour). Taking to their social media handle, Warner Bros unveiled Gosling's picture and also revealed the release date of the film.

As per the latest update, Barbie is set to release in theatres on 21 July, 2023. The first photo from the movie was released in April 2022 where Robbie was seen sitting in a pink convertible and smiling at the camera. The Suicide Squad star wore a white and blue halter neck top with a matching bracelet and headband in the image. Check it here:

In an interview with British Vogue, Robbie had spoken about her character and the movie. “It comes with a lot of baggage! And a lot of nostalgic connections,” the actress had said.

Barbie is a romantic comedy film, where Robbie will be seen as a fashion-forward doll. Along with Gosling and Robbie, others stars who will also feature in the movie include Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Hari Nef, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, and Simu Liu.

