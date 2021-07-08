Produced by Maddock Films, Mimi will see Kriti Sanon play the role of a surrogate mother

Kriti Sanon has shared the first look poster of her next film titled Mimi. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the movie is a surrogacy drama in which the actor will be seen playing the role of a surrogate mother. After the success of Luka Chhupi opposite Kartik Aaryan, Sanon has reunited with filmmaker Utekar for the second time with Mimi.

Sanon dropped the film’s first poster today, 8 July on which she is seen with a pregnancy bump. The tagline reads, “Nothing like what you’re expecting!”

The Bareilly Ki Barfi star further announced that Mimi is all set to release this month (July).

In the movie, Sanon’s character is a dancer and aspiring actress who ends up being a surrogate mother.

In association with Jio Studios, Mimi is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. It also features Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, and others in crucial roles. Earlier, Tripathi and Sanon have shared screen space in Luka Chuppi and Bareilly ki Barfi.

Earlier, Sanon had explained that the film focuses on the acceptance of the concept of surrogacy in India and will have moral advice along with entertainment attached to it. While the theatres are still closed due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the film is expected to have a digital release. However, the makers are yet to announce it officially.

Mimi is inspired by the Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy which won the National Award for Best Feature Film in the regional language in the year 2011. Directed and produced by actress Samruddhi Porey, the film starred Urmila Kanitkar, Sulabha Deshpande, and Stacy Bee in pivotal roles.

Other than Mimi, Sanon has an interesting line-up of movies that includes Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya, and Adipurush.