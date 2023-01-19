First look of Ishwak Singh and Aparshakti Khurana from their upcoming movie Berlin is fierce and fascinating
Ishwak says, 'When an officer puts on his uniform in real life he feels empowered or a businessman puts on his suit before a meeting, it's what gets them in a certain state of mind to go about do their job.'
Ishwak Singh and Aparshakti Khurana starrer Berlin is going to be a special treat for his fans. Both the actors who have mostly been associated with boy-next-door looks are soon going to be seen in-never seen before avatars in Berlin. Ishwak is all set to sport a look and character that he’s never essayed before, with tones of grunge and grit. The first look of the film is paper packed with a sense of angst giving the audiences a sense of the character Ishwak plays in the film which is intense and layered.
Ishwak says, “When an officer puts on his uniform in real life he feels empowered or a businessman puts on his suit before a meeting, it’s what gets them in a certain state of mind to go about do their job. For me the look of any character is very important in that sense. I focus on the physicality and the psyche of the character a lot but what also adds to the X factor is the right look and in Berlin we have have it on point. It’s one of the things I’m super excited about in the film”.
The movie also stars Aparshakti Khurana. Usually seen playing comic roles or in happy-go-lucky roles, Aparshakti will too be seen in a different appearance. Sporting a thick moustache and carrying the whole image of a common man, the look promises an extraordinary story.
Atul Sabharwal, the director of Berlin, which is produced by Zee Studios, is quite happy with the way the movie is shaping up. The director is also glad both the actors fit the part perfectly.
Berlin narrates the story of a sign language expert, who gets into a rivalry between intelligence agencies, deceit, and corruption.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Mukesh Chhabra: '2023 has so many projects and I promise to give every talented individual an opportunity'
He added, "From your end, I hope to see happier faces, brighter eyes and a community that supports and loves one another. I hope to work with you all amazing actors with dreams in your eyes, very very soon. So, please, keep the faith."
Here's how actress Nikita Rawal celebrated New Year's Eve and reveals her New Year's resolution
The star and fashion diva never disappoints her fans .Apart from her acting skills, her fashion statements often make headlines as well.
Shut In is a home-invasion thriller that invades all the wrong homes
The D.J. Caruso movie, on Amazon Prime Video, sacrifices edgy content at the altar of neoliberal intent.