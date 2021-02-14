First look of Dhanush from Mari Selvaraj's Karnan revealed, film releases on 9 April
Dhanush took to Twitter to share the first look poster of Karnan along with the release date.
South star Dhanush on Sunday announced that his upcoming Tamil film Karnan will have a worldwide theatrical release on 9 April.
The film, reportedly billed as an action-drama, is helmed by Mari Selvaraj of Pariyerum Perumal fame.
Dhanush took to Twitter and shared the first look poster of Karnan along with the release date. The poster features the actor star standing handcuffed, bleeding from the forehead and hands.
"The soul of justice never dies," the tagline on the poster read.
Check out the post here
#Karnan first look and “THEATRICAL RELEASE”date !! pic.twitter.com/N5gx88XgWr
— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) February 14, 2021
Last month, Dhanush had thanked the producer of the film, Kalaippuli S Thanu, for opting for a theatrical release despite other available options to screen the movie.
"Karnan releases April 2021 in theatres. A much needed encouraging news at the right time. Thank you Thanu sir for thinking of the theatre owners, distributors, exhibitors and everybody who's livelihood is dependant on films and theatres, even though you had other options.
"A big thank you on behalf of my fans as this means a lot to them. Love you all. Spread Love," the actor had tweeted.
Dhanush is currently awaiting the release of director Karthik Subbaraj's action-thriller Jagame Thanthiram.
He will also reunite with Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re, following his Hindi film debut Raanjhanaa in 2013 with the filmmaker.
Dhanush''s last Hindi title was Shamitabh, which released in 2015.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Prashant Varma on how the pandemic influenced the script of Zombie Reddy, Telugu cinema's first zombie film
Zombie Reddy is the first zombie film in Telugu cinema, and the film’s director and lead actors are confident that they have an exciting story to tell about zombies wreaking havoc in the hinterlands of Andhra Pradesh.
Fire breaks out on set of Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan’s film Adipurush in Mumbai; no casualties reported
The fire on the set of Adipurush started around 4:10 pm, a police official said, adding that eight fire engines and six water tankers were rushed to the spot
Hasyam movie review: Jayaraj captures the banality of callousness through a tragi-comic tale of a cadaver agent
Although Hasyam sets out to invoke hasya rasa, it elicits a range of moods including, in my case, bewilderment at my lack of revulsion towards the oddballs in this story.