Dhanush's Karnan to have a theatrical release in April, actor announces in a statement

Directed by Mari Selvaraj, Karnan stars Rajisha Vijayan as the female lead.

FP Staff January 31, 2021 14:11:36 IST
Dhanush's next Karnan is all set to hit screens in April. The film's director Mari Selvaraj, announced the release date with a teaser.

The actor, in a statement, wrote, "Karnan releases on April 2021 in theatres. A much needed encouraging news at the right time. Thank you Thanu sir for thinking of the theatre owners, distributors, exhibitors and everybody whose livelihood is dependant on films and theatres, even though you had other options. A big thank you on behalf of my fans as this means a lot to them."

Produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu, Karnan marks the first collaboration between Dhanush and Mari. According to The News Minute, the film has Malayalam actor Rajisha Vijayan as the female lead. Mollywood actor-director Lal and DOP turned actor Natarajan aka Natty have also been roped in to play important roles in the movie. The film’s music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan.

Check out the post here

Check out the announcement teaser here Dhanush had taken to social media to announce film's warp in December. 

Meanwhile, Dhanush is also awaiting the release of Jagame Thanthiram, directed by Karthik Subbaraj.

Updated Date: January 31, 2021 14:11:36 IST

