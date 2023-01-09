It was back in September last year that Anil Kapoor revealed to the world that he has wrapped the shooting of his upcoming web series The Night Manager. Now a few months after the same, the veteran star’s co-star in the show, Aditya Roy Kapur, has unveiled their first look. Taking to his official Instagram account, Aditya dropped a video poster of their upcoming web series The Night Manager. Helmed by Sandeep Modi, The Night Manager is the Hindi remake of the 2016 British television serial directed by Susanne Bier, which in turn was based on John le Carre’s novel of the same name. While the British series premiered on Amazon Prime, Anil Kapoor and Aditya starrer series will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. It must be noted that the series will mark Aditya’s debut presence on the digital medium. Now, sharing the first look on Monday, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor hinted to his fans that the series will revolve around stopping a “dangerous arms dealer.”

While sharing the first look, Aditya wrote in the caption, “Duniya ke sabse dangerous arms dealer ko rokne ke liye there is only one weapon – ek hotel ka night manager. Hotstar Specials The Night Manager, Coming Soon only on Disney+ Hotstar.”

The motion poster opens by showing a private flight in the background. And as the camera zooms out, both Anil Kapoor and Aditya can be seen walking away from the flight. Decked in a complete formal ensemble, both the Malang stars can be seen carrying intense looks on their faces, hinting at the seriousness of the series. Anil Kapoor is in a long black coat atop a mauve round-neck sweater and a pair of trousers. On the other hand, Aditya is sporting a navy blue suit, a red tie with a black long coat. The headroom of the poster also has close-up pictures of their intense faces.

In case you don’t know, the thriller-loaded espionage suspense centers around an intense cat-and-mouse chase between a covert agent and a secret arms dealer. The Indian remake will feature Anil Kapoor essaying the role which was originally played by Hugh Laurie in the 2016 series. Moreover, the original series starred Tom Hiddleston in the titular role.

Apart from Anil Kapoor and Aditya, Sandeep Modi’s creation also features Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, and Saswata Chatterjee in prominent roles. Back in 2016, the British series turned out to be a massive hit across the globe and bagged many awards at the 74th Golden Globe Awards. As of now, the makers haven’t spilled beans on the release date of the series.

