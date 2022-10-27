FIR against Ganesh Acharya starrer Dehati Disco producer Kamal Mishra for hitting wife with his car in Mumbai
Kamal Mishra's wife was injured in the incident which took place on October 19 in the parking area of a residential building in suburban Andheri
Police have registered a case against filmmaker Kamal Kishor Mishra for allegedly ramming his car into his wife after she spotted him with another woman in the vehicle in Mumbai, an official said. The filmmaker’s wife was injured in the incident which took place on October 19 in the parking area of a residential building in suburban Andheri, he said.
Mishra is the producer of Hindi film ‘Dehati Disco‘. The filmmaker’s wife lodged a police complaint against him saying she came out looking for her husband and found him with another woman in his car in the parking area, the Amboli police official said on Wednesday.
#WATCH | Case registered against film producer Kamal Kishore Mishra at Amboli PS u/s 279 & 338 of IPC for hitting his wife with a car.She claims after the incident she suffered head injuries.We’re searching for accused. Further investigation underway:Amboli Police
(CCTV Visuals) pic.twitter.com/0JSleTqyry
— ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2022
When she went to confront him, he drove the car to escape from the spot and in the process hit her, causing injuries to her legs, hand and head, the official said quoting the complaint.
Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered at the Amboli police station against Mishra under relevant Indian Penal Code sections including 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), he said.
Further investigation is underway, the official added.
