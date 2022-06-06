Finding power in art: Pop icons Armaan Malik and Ed Sheeran join forces for the brand new version of 2Step
Ed Sheeran’s 2Step (feat. Armaan Malik) will release on all music streaming platforms on the 7th of June, 2022.
Count on Armaan Malik to foray into unexplored arenas of his craft and never disappoint. After the massive success of his latest singles ‘You’ and ‘Nakhrey Nakhrey’, the Indian pop star brings a huge treat for music lovers by joining hands with none other than Ed Sheeran for one of the biggest pop collaborations we've witnessed.
Set to give Indian music its historic moment, Ed’s new version of 2step featuring Armaan summarises the trials and tribulations of an artist’s life and journey, and them counting on their loved ones for support. The pop track is written by Sheeran, Louis Bell, David Hodges and Andrew Wotman.
Armaan says, “I’m beyond excited to be featured on this version of 2step with Ed Sheeran! He's always been such an inspiration, and I’m a big fan of his music and incredible songwriting. This is a huge moment not only for me, but also for other Indian artists too. I genuinely believe that this will be the beginning for a lot more collaborations of this nature."
Out tomorrow ❤️ @edsheeran pic.twitter.com/EQyQPLWeHO
— ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) June 6, 2022
He adds, “This song talks about confidence, finding power in your art, and leaning on your loved ones. When we have the support of the people we love, we can overcome any adversity. Nothing can keep us from moving forward. Two steps at a time!” Well, watching these two artists together will definitely be a treat for all the fans and music lovers.
Okay chalo that’s it for today. Jaate jaate, here’s a little something for you! pic.twitter.com/hGM2wV4nmt — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) June 3, 2022
Ed Sheeran’s 2Step (feat. Armaan Malik) will release on all music streaming platforms on the 7th of June, 2022.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Maisie Williams says she wants to do a Bollywood movie someday
The Game of Thrones fame Maisie Williams says she loves Indian food and is very interested in doing a Bollywood movie someday.
The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power images reveal new looks at Elves, Hobbits and Dwarves
Amazon Prime Video’s The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power will conjure up the Second Age of Middle-earth, an era thousands of years before the events of Peter Jackson’s movies
Chris Pratt praises his co-actor Bryce Dallas Howard
"Bryce has been such an extraordinary partner. We have a friendship that will last forever" : Chris Pratt on his onscreen chemistry with Bryce Dallas Howard.