Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra's web series Tanaav being showered with praises all across
The audiences have lauded Sudhir Mishra with high praise for tactfully and brilliantly navigating the story, focusing mainly on the human aspects.
Sudhir Mishra has always had a way with storytelling no other director could quite champion. The cinematic powerhouse makes out-of-the-box, real movies packaged in smart and beautiful storytelling, and such is the case with his latest web show Tanaav. The OTT original show is the game-changing director’s adaptation of the famed Israeli TV show Fauda, set in Kashmir. The story is centered around the conflict between the state-run Special Task Group (STG) and insurgents in the Valley.
The audiences have lauded Sudhir Mishra with high praise for tactfully and brilliantly navigating the story, focusing mainly on the human aspects. He represents a rather impartial and balanced view of reality. The viewers have taken to social media to praise both the avant-garde director and the show for their brilliance. Director Sudhir Mishra shared, “I am grateful for the love and praise the show is receiving. It was important to us that we convey the humanness of the situation. Of what every day of that reality is. We are happy to see that people are open and accepting of the show and all that it stands for.”
This is not Sudhir Mishra’s first famed directive. He has given us ultimate gems like Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Dharavi, Hostages, Serious Men, etc., which have become iconic in the history of Indian Cinema. Tanaav is only the latest addition to his long and decorated filmography of the pathbreaker of Indian Cinema.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Bono opens book tour before adoring fans at Beacon Theatre
"This is all a little surreal," he noted at one point. "But it seems to be going well."
From converting tees to mops to sharing clothes with her sister, Shefali Shah's closet memories are utterly relatable
While taking to her social media, Shefali shared pictures of her wardrobe with a note mentioning the memories attached to her clothes and the journey she had with her clothes.
Julie Powell of 'Julie and Julia' fame passes away at 49 due to cardiac arrest
Disillusioned with her low-level administration job in New York and seeking a creative outlet, Powell launched her Julie/Julia Project in the nascent era of internet writing.