Sudhir Mishra has always had a way with storytelling no other director could quite champion. The cinematic powerhouse makes out-of-the-box, real movies packaged in smart and beautiful storytelling, and such is the case with his latest web show Tanaav. The OTT original show is the game-changing director’s adaptation of the famed Israeli TV show Fauda, set in Kashmir. The story is centered around the conflict between the state-run Special Task Group (STG) and insurgents in the Valley.

The audiences have lauded Sudhir Mishra with high praise for tactfully and brilliantly navigating the story, focusing mainly on the human aspects. He represents a rather impartial and balanced view of reality. The viewers have taken to social media to praise both the avant-garde director and the show for their brilliance. Director Sudhir Mishra shared, “I am grateful for the love and praise the show is receiving. It was important to us that we convey the humanness of the situation. Of what every day of that reality is. We are happy to see that people are open and accepting of the show and all that it stands for.”

This is not Sudhir Mishra’s first famed directive. He has given us ultimate gems like Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Dharavi, Hostages, Serious Men, etc., which have become iconic in the history of Indian Cinema. Tanaav is only the latest addition to his long and decorated filmography of the pathbreaker of Indian Cinema.

