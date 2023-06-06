Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur is currently planning a sequel to his directorial debut ‘Masoom‘, Variety reported. The film is titled ‘Masoom… The New Generation.‘ Further deets about the project is still awaited.

Released in the year 1983, the film was written by the legendary writer Gulzar, ‘Masoom‘ was an adaptation of Erich Segal’s 1980 novel ‘Man, Woman and Child.’ It followed a happily married couple and their two daughters whose lives are disrupted by the arrival of a boy who is the man’s son from an earlier affair. The cast included Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Jugal Hansraj, Supriya Pathak, Saeed Jaffrey, and Urmila Matondkar.

A source revealed, “Shekhar Kapur has been meticulously crafting the final script for “‘Masoom… The New Generation” which will be the much awaited sequel to his cult classic film ‘Masoom’. He is soon expected to make an official announcement. Recently, he was in India, and was discreetly conducting meetings to set the wheels in motion for this exciting venture.”

The film received positive responses from the audience. Kapur’s last release was the romantic comedy ‘What’s Love Got to Do with It?,’ starring Lily James, Emma Thompson, Shazad Latif, Sajal Aly and Azmi, which debuted at Toronto and opened the Red Sea Film Festival in 2022. It was released theatrically worldwide earlier this year, as per Variety.

Kapur is known for his outstanding films like ‘Bandit Queen’, a British biographical drama ‘Elizabeth’ for which he was nominated for best director at the BAFTAs and Golden Globes, and its sequel ‘Elizabeth: The Golden Age’ (2007), which won Cate Blanchett her first acting Oscar, reported Variety. Apart from that, he also directed one of Heath Ledger’s last films, the 2002 epic ‘The Four Feathers.’

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.