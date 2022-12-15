Celebrated filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi will be making his comeback to the cinema halls in January 2023 with feature film “Gandhi Godse-Ek Yudh“.

Santoshi, known for helming acclaimed titles such as “Ghayal”, “Damini”, “Ghatak”, “Andaz Apna Apna”, “China Gate”, “The Legend of Bhagat Singh” and “Ajab Prem ki Ghazab Kahani”, is returning to direction after nine years.

“Gandhi Godse- Ek Yudh” depicts the war of two extremely opposite ideologies between Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse, a press release stated. The makers dropped a video on the social media to announce the film. The project is backed by Santoshi Productions LLP and PVR Pictures. Music is by famed composer AR Rahman. “Gandhi Godse- Ek Yudh” is scheduled to be released on January 26, 2023. Santoshi’s last directorial venture was Shahid Kapoor-led “Phata Poster Nikhla Hero” (2013).

Also,Santoshi’s quirky comedy, Andaz Apna Apna, failed at the box office during its release. However, it did manage to achieve a cult-classic status over the years.

Helmed and co-written by Santoshi, the film starred Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, and Karisma Kapoor in key roles.

On 4 November, 2019, the film celebrated 25 years, and one cannot miss the constant reports of a probable sequel in the pipeline.

To give clarity on the development, Santoshi, in an interview to Rajeev Masand, revealed though there are plans on developing a sequel of Andaz Apna Apna, it may or may not follow the original storyline.

“I don’t want to cash on the success of the original film. It ain’t a brand. What other filmmakers do is encash on a successful film’s title, whether there is a story or not, and then get worried if it really is a worthy successor of the original. However, with Andaz Apna Apna, I am still in the writing phase, and finished halfway through it.” He also adds he plans to name the film Adah Apni Apni.

