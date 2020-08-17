Entertainment

Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat passes away at 50; from Ajay Devgn and Paresh Rawal, Bollywood offers condolences

Nishikant Kamat, best known for his films Mumbai Meri Jaan, Drishyam and Madaari, died on Monday in a Hyderabad hospital

FP Trending August 17, 2020 19:12:19 IST
Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat passes away at 50; from Ajay Devgn and Paresh Rawal, Bollywood offers condolences

Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat passed away on Monday, 17 August, of multiple organ failure in Hyderabad’s AIG Hospital. The director successful films like Madaari and Drishyam was admitted to the hospital on 31 July 2020 after complaints of fever and excessive fatigue. He was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis.

According to a statement issued by the hospital, while Kamat's health initially showed an improvement, his condition soon deteriorated and he was shifted to the ICU.

A number of celebrities tweeted their condolences following the death of the director.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh who had worked in Kamat's film Lai Bhaari wrote, "I will miss you, my friend. #NishikantKamat Rest In Peace."

Just hours earlier the actor had urged media to show restraint when publications had erroneously reported of Kamat's death. Veteran actor Paresh Rawal too tweeted a message, writing, “One of my favourite Director Nishikant Kamat Who made “Mumbai MeriJaan “breathed his last today at Hyderabad hospital. Thanks, Nishi for such a meaningful film and memories. AUM SHANTI.”

Actor Ajay Devgn who had starred in Kamat's crime-thriller Drishyam alongside Tabu posted a message on his demise, writing, "My equation with Nishikant was not just about Drishyam, a film which he directed with Tabu and me. It was an association that I cherished. He was bright; ever-smiling. He has gone too soon. RIP Nishikant."

Actor Genelia Deshmukh wrote about Kamat's death, stating that she had found a "life coach" in him.

Updated Date: August 17, 2020 19:12:19 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

On Chris Hemsworth's birthday, throwback to when Thor actor revealed why he named his daughter India
Entertainment

On Chris Hemsworth's birthday, throwback to when Thor actor revealed why he named his daughter India

Chris Hemsworth was in India in 2018 for the shoot of Netflix Original film Extraction.

Kozhikode plane crash: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar extend condolences to the bereaved
Entertainment

Kozhikode plane crash: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar extend condolences to the bereaved

Akshay Kumar was one of the first artistes from the film industry to tweet out his prayers for the families affected by the plane crash

Nishikant Kamat diagnosed with chronic liver ailment, is 'critical but stable,' says hospital
Entertainment

Nishikant Kamat diagnosed with chronic liver ailment, is 'critical but stable,' says hospital

Nishikant Kamat was admitted to Hyderabad's AIG Hospital on 31 July with jaundice and abdominal distention.