Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat passes away at 50; from Ajay Devgn and Paresh Rawal, Bollywood offers condolences

Nishikant Kamat, best known for his films Mumbai Meri Jaan, Drishyam and Madaari, died on Monday in a Hyderabad hospital

Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat passed away on Monday, 17 August, of multiple organ failure in Hyderabad’s AIG Hospital. The director successful films like Madaari and Drishyam was admitted to the hospital on 31 July 2020 after complaints of fever and excessive fatigue. He was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis.

According to a statement issued by the hospital, while Kamat's health initially showed an improvement, his condition soon deteriorated and he was shifted to the ICU.

A number of celebrities tweeted their condolences following the death of the director.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh who had worked in Kamat's film Lai Bhaari wrote, "I will miss you, my friend. #NishikantKamat Rest In Peace."

Just hours earlier the actor had urged media to show restraint when publications had erroneously reported of Kamat's death. Veteran actor Paresh Rawal too tweeted a message, writing, “One of my favourite Director Nishikant Kamat Who made “Mumbai MeriJaan “breathed his last today at Hyderabad hospital. Thanks, Nishi for such a meaningful film and memories. AUM SHANTI.”

You’ve gone too soon, Nishikant!

There were still so many stories that needed to be told! You will be remembered through your creations!

Especially #MumbaiMeriJaan which is sheer brilliance! Your CINEMA will be missed!

Actor Ajay Devgn who had starred in Kamat's crime-thriller Drishyam alongside Tabu posted a message on his demise, writing, "My equation with Nishikant was not just about Drishyam, a film which he directed with Tabu and me. It was an association that I cherished. He was bright; ever-smiling. He has gone too soon. RIP Nishikant."

Actor Genelia Deshmukh wrote about Kamat's death, stating that she had found a "life coach" in him.

