Tamil filmmaker Atlee celebrated his 36th birthday on Wednesday in the presence of none other than Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and South Superstar Thalapathy Vijay. Having his birthday on 21 September, the director on Thursday shared a special picture from his birthday celebrations where he can be seen posing with both actors. It is pertinent to know Atlee will be making his Bollywood debut next year and is presently busy shooting his next film, Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay. The film will not only mark his entry into Bollywood but also his first collaboration with the Bollywood superstar.

Taking to his social media handle, Atlee while sharing a picture from his birthday celebration can be seen posing with King Khan and actor Vijay further calling it the “best birthday ever with his pillars.” All dressed in black, the trio can be seen smiling as they pose for the picture. “What more can I ask on my bday, the best bday ever wit my pillars my dear SRK sir and ennoda annae ennoda Thalapathy”, his caption read.

Check his post here:

On the other hand, Atlee through a tweet also thanked his fans, family, and friends for their lovely birthday wishes. He wrote, “Thank you to all my fans, friends and family who have taken your time to wish me. Thanks to each and everyone of you for making my birthday so special. Love you all.”

Atlee’s collaboration with SRK and Vijay

While this will be the first time Atlee is working with the Bollywood actor, the director already shares a very strong bonding with actor Vijay and has previously worked with him in three other films including Theri, Mersal, and Bigil.

In the meantime, as fans eagerly wait for SRK’s major comeback with one of his much-awaited films with Jawan, the shooting is presently underway and the film is said to go on the floors next year. It is pertinent to note that Shah Rukh has been remaining absent from the screen for quite a long time and now his comeback with not just one but three back-to-back films will be a treat for his fans.

