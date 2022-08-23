Filmfare Awards had nominated Kangana Ranaut in the category of best actress for her performance in Thalaivii

The controversial queen of Bollywood Kangana Ranaut recently targeted the prestigious Filmfare Awards, when they sent her an invitation as she was nominated in the Best Actress category for her performance in Thalaivii. The Panga actress accused Filmfare of following an unethical practice and said that she has decided to sue the magazine.

She wrote on her Insta-story, “I've banned unethical, corrupt and totally unfair practices like @filmfare since 2014, but since I have been getting many calls from them for attending their award function this year as they want to give me award for Thalaivii... I am shocked to know that they are still nominating me. It is beneath my dignity, work ethics and value system to encourage such corrupt practices in anyway, that is why I have decided to sue @filmfare ... thanks.”

Reacting to this Filmfare withdrew Kangana's nomination and condemned the accusations of the actress. The statement read, "It pains us at Filmfare, today, to be subjected to unwarranted malicious remarks by Kangana Ranaut. For over six decades, Filmfare Awards, and Filmfare, at large, has been a platform that celebrates and honours talent in the Film industry impartially and with utmost transparency. It is our strong ethic that has helped us in gaining the trust of our audiences and the film industry. As is customary during the awards, Filmfare’s Executive Editor informed Ranaut about her nomination in the Best Actor in a Leading Role, Female category and asked for her address to send across the invitation."

The statement further read, "The exact message was as follows ‘Hello Kangana, heartiest congratulations on your nomination for the Filmfare Awards. It’ll be a pleasure to have you there, do confirm your presence at the awards ceremony on August 30 at Jio World Convention Centre at BKC, Mumbai. It’ll help us plot your seats. P.S. Please send us your residential address so that we can send you the invite. Regards.’ At no time was there any insinuation of an award being given to her or any request for performance at the event made. "

"This is a patently false accusation being made by Ranaut. Our invitation to her was our effort in bringing together everyone in a collective celebration of what brings this nation together, i.e. Indian Cinema. Filmfare Awards are a celebration of cinematic excellence and are awarded irrespective of the fact that a nominee attends or performs at the function. Further, Ranaut a 5-time Filmfare Awardee, was given the award twice in absentia (2014 & 2015). Despite knowing that she would neither attend nor perform. Given the irresponsible remarks made by Ranaut about Filmfare Awards, we are withdrawing her Best Actress nomination for the movie Thalaivii. We reserve all rights to pursue any legal action against her malicious and defamatory statements tarnishing our reputation and goodwill," concluded the statement.

