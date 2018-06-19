Filmfare Awards South 2018: Tamil film industry boycotts event over organisers' refusal to pay donation

As one of the most significant award functions in south India — Filmfare Awards South — took place in Hyderabad on Saturday night, prominent stars across the south Indian film industry — be it from Malayalam, Telugu or Kannada — made their presence felt at the gala event.

However, a low strength of the Tamil film industry also came into notice: From the Best Actress awardee, Nayanthara, to the Best Actor winner, Vijay Sethupathi, as well as the Critics' Best Actor winner, Karthi — many others from Kollywood decided to give the event a miss.

According to a report by The News Minute, the reason behind the actors' absence is a cold feud between the actors' association named Nadigar Sangam (headed by Vishal) and the organisers of the Filmfare Awards. It is reported that the association was miffed when the Filmfare organisers refused to pay a certain donation, which happens to be a norm there.

Explaining the scene, the actors association told The News Minute that while in the past there have been numerous award functions and film events that saw cine stars making appearances and performing on the stage, recently the whole scene has become too commercial where the organisers end up taking undue advantage and earn loads of revenue from the event. On the other hand, the actors are left unrewarded.

"Considering the above, it had been officially resolved in Nadigar Sangam special meeting that actors should participate only in functions in which they are paid, or only in functions where the organising entities contribute donations to Nadigar Sangam and Tamil Film Producer Council. This practice and decision has been communicated clearly to Filmfare Awards organisers in view of the function to be held in Hyderabad on 16 June, 2018. Since the organisers of the event did not cooperate and come forth with any positive response, the same was communicated to our members," adds the statement by Nadigar Sangam, quotes The News Minute.

The donations received by the events are reportedly put into use for providing health and educational aid to the needy members of the association, adds the News Minute report.

In the past, Kollywood actors marked their presence at the Behindwoods Gold Medals, Vijay TV Awards and Galatta Dot Com Awards, as they had paid donations ranging between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 40 lakh to a trust run by Nadigar Sangam. Nadigar Sangam had reportedly demanded a huge amount from Filmfare organisers, which the latter refused to comply to.

While the winners and many other A-list Kollywood stars were absent from the Filmfare awards night, Amala Paul, Catherine Tresa, Prasanna, Sneha, Aditi Balan, Madhavan and Nithya Menen were the few exceptions.

