Filmfare Awards South 2018 winners' list: SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2, Fidaa, Aramm win top honours

The past year has been eventful for the south Indian film industry as a whole. With the unprecedented success of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, in India as well as overseas, the south Indian film industry has seen global recognition.

Whether it was Aramm, Vikram Vedha in Tamil; Arjun Reddy, Fidaa in Telugu; Chowka, Ondu Motteya Kathe in Kannada or Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Take Off in Malayalam — these films garnered both critical acclaim as well as commercial success.

In the recently-held Filmfare Awards South, the above-mentioned films, among many others, were rewarded for their success. The major winners include Baahubali 2, Fidaa, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, to name a few.

Here's a complete list of the winners :

TAMIL

Best Film: Aramm

Best Director: Pushkar Gayathri, Vikram Vedha

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Vijay Sethupathi, Vikram Vedha

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Nayanthara, Aramm

Best Debut: Vasanth Ravi, Taramani

Critics Award for Best Actor: Karthi, Theeran Adigaram Ondru and R Madhavan, Vikram Vedha

Critics Award for Best Actress: Aditi Balan, Aruvi

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Prasanna, Thiruttupayale 2

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Nithya Menen, Mersal

Best Music Album: AR Rahman, Mersal

Best Lyrics: Vairamuthu, 'Vaan' (Kaatru Veliyidai)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Anirudh Ravichander, 'Yaanji' (Vikram Vedha)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shashaa Tirupati, 'Vaan' (Kaatru Veliyidai)

TELUGU

Best Film: Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Best Director: SS Rajamouli, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Vijay Deverakonda, Arjun Reddy

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Sai Pallavi, Fidaa

Critics Award for Best Actor: Venkatesh, Guru

Critics Award for Best Actress: Ritika Singh, Guru

Best Debut (Female): Kalyani Priyadarshan, Hello

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Rana Daggubati, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Ramya Krishna, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Best Music: MM Keeravani, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Best Lyrics: M M Keeravani, 'Dandaalayyaa' (Baahubali 2: The Conclusion)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Hemachandra, 'Oosupodhu' (Fidaa)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Madhu Priya, 'Vachchinde' (Fidaa)

KANNADA

Best Film: Ondu Motteya Kathe

Best Director: Tarun Sudhir, Chowka

B est Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Puneet Rajkumar, Rajakumara

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Shruthi Hariharan, Beautiful Manasugalu

Critics Award for Best Actor: Dhananjaya, Allama

Critics Award for Best Actress: Shradha Srinath, Operation Allemellama

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): P Ravishankar, College Kumar

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Bhavani Prakash, Urvi

Best Music: BJ Bharath, Beautiful Manasugalu

Best Lyrics: V Nagendra Prasad, 'Appa I Love You' (Chowka)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Armaan Malik, 'Ondu Malebillu' (Chakravarthi)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Anuradha Bhat, 'Appa I Love You' (Chowka)

MALAYALAM

Best Film: Thondimuthalum Driksakshium

Best Director: Dileesh Pothen, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Fahadh Faasil, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Parvathy, Take Off

Critics Award for Best Actor: Tovino Thomas, Mayaanadhi

Critics Award for Best Actress: Manju Warrier, Udhaharanam Sujatha

Best Debut (Male): Antony Varghese, Angamali Diaries

Best Debut (Female): Aishwarya Lekshmi, Njandukalude Naatil Oru Idavela

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Alencier Ley, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Shanthi Krishna, Njandukalude Nattil Oru Idavella

Best Music: Rex Vijayan, Mayanadhi

Best Lyrics: Anvar Ali, 'Mizhiyil Ninnu Mizhiyilekku' (Mayanadhi)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Shabaz Aman, 'Mizhiyil Ninnum' (Mayanadhi)

Best Playback Singer (Female): KS Chitra, 'Nadavaathil' (Kambhoji)

Updated Date: Jun 18, 2018 17:09 PM